Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland cover UFC Las Vegas 33 poster

Two Middleweights on a four-game win streak lead the pack UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 33, and we already have an official poster.

Uriah Hall will seek to cut distance with the top 5 of the 185 pounds when it is measured at number eleven in the ranking, Sean Strickland, in the main five rounds.

This past April, Hall became the first fighter in UFC history to win a fight without throwing a single punch. That was as a result of the fracture that Chris Weidman suffered 17 seconds into their fight in the UFC 261.

Strickland, meanwhile, rose to 10-3 over the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over the Pole. Krzysztof Jotko in the UFC Las Vegas 25.

UFC Las Vegas 33 will take place on July 31 from UFC APEX.

