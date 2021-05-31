URGO: rechargeable electrotherapy patch

It relieves muscle and joint pain, neuralgia or those caused by trauma, making it ideal for recurrent or punctual pain.

The main advantage offered by the URGO Laboratories Rechargeable Electrotherapy Patch is that it is a non-drug solution with no side effects. In other words, the only thing you have to worry about is being comfortable while using it.

It is reusable and rechargeable

Cordless and with rechargeable battery, it has up to 6 hours of autonomy and comes with a carrying case included, making it ideal to take it everywhere. It includes two reusable gels with approximately 30 uses that are also available in pharmacies, to be able to continue using the patch once the included gels are finished.

Perfect for any pain

No matter what type of muscle pain is suffered, the URGO Laboratories rechargeable patch is capable of treating any pain, providing immediate and lasting relief.

Adapts to every need

It is easy to use since it is pre-programmed with five programs adapted to each type of pain. The intensity of the electrotherapy can be adjusted very simply to improve the comfort of use with up to 15 levels. Comfort enhanced by its soft support whose flexibility facilitates its placement in painful areas.

Pain is lessened by reducing the transmission of the pain “message” to the spinal cord, and by increasing the release of endorphins, natural hormones produced by the brain that reduce the sensation of pain.

This method is scientifically proven and widely used and recognized by pain specialists.

Programs

Conventional mode: This program works as a first treatment and is aimed at acute pain that needs quick relief. Acupuncture mode: Indicated for less intense but longer lasting pain such as stiff neck, back pain or contractures. Han mode: With this program, tingling and tingling alternate and lasts for 6 seconds each cycle. Modulated mode: This program modulates as time passes and creates a very relaxing massage effect. It is one cycle and lasts 14 seconds. Combined mode: Combine programs 1, 3 and 4. Each session lasts 10 minutes. Ideal for joint pain in areas such as the knee, shoulder or hip.

Sold in pharmacies, this patch promises immediate and lasting pain relief.

38.50 euros