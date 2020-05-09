Alcoholic beverages do not have any positive effect against the coronavirus or any other diseases, on the contrary, they weaken the body’s defenses to counteract viruses and bacteria, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday, after stressing to the population that they avoid consuming alcohol, mainly clergy and other beverages that are manufactured without sanitary control.

The entity, through the Alcohol Cluster, which coordinates the Mental Health Directorate, continues to work on a “strategy” of prevention, education and guidance, which seeks to inform people of the harmful effects of alcohol, essentially clergy, Tafia, Loose Cover and others, responsible in recent weeks for more than one hundred deaths.

“The consumption of these drinks has increased their demand for several reasons, mainly due to the confinement that has led to the abandonment of treatment by some addicted people, but also due to the mistaken belief that the consumption of the” blunt “is to protect from COVID-19 and that are only myths created by the irresponsible information of those who trade said ethyl poison “they point out

They urged the population to check the falsehood of the myths that have arisen around the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, observing the number of people who have died from ingesting this drink, which has different names in its name and which is known to the general population.

Public Health indicated that the consumption of alcoholic beverages “will not kill the virus in the inhaled air, nor will it serve to disinfect the mouth or throat; and this can be confirmed by entities such as the World Health Organization WHO.

“The consumption of alcoholic beverages the only thing that destroys are the body’s defenses and leaving them unprotected against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, and others like them, their immune system is defenseless, without antibodies creating an internal fight to defend against viruses and bacteria, “said the MSP.

He urged the population to seek the necessary help, inform themselves through the appropriate channels, access sources from the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization.

Follow their treatments to rehabilitate those who consume alcohol and drugs, in addition to having a diet that includes fruits, vegetables, vegetables and juices, it is also necessary to consume water to strengthen the immune system.

.