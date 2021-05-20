“Urgent reinforcements are needed, but the crisis is not solved by sending hundreds of police now”

Police officers guard the Spanish border this Tuesday (Photo: FADEL SENNA via AFP via Getty Images)

Ceuta is the scene of the largest humanitarian and political crisis between Spain and Morocco in recent history. More than 8,000 migrants have crossed the border between the two countries and have overwhelmed the insufficient police logistics that guarded the Spanish side. “Urgent reinforcements are needed, but the crisis is not solved by sending hundreds of policemen now,” the members of the National Police confess in an emergency appeal.

This is stated by Víctor Vigil, general secretary of the Spanish Confederation of Police (CEP) union. “This is solved by negotiating between governments. The bad relations between the two countries are in the public domain and we all pay for this, especially the agents who are being attacked, ”he explains to El HuffPost.

His colleague Eduardo García, provincial secretary of the same union in Ceuta, agrees: “If diplomacy had intervened, the events would not have happened that way. The Police cannot fight against avalanches or against vulnerable populations such as the one that entered in the first place, with a high percentage of children and pregnant women ”.

“The impact on the population has been total. Many people have not brought their children to school. They have closed a lot of businesses because of fear … “, confesses the head of the union in Ceuta, worried about seeing” groups of people sleeping and moving uncontrollably anywhere “.

García maintains that behind the migratory movement is the hand of Morocco and that this is seen in how the movements have taken place. “Many of the people who have crossed have come in buses from different parts of Morocco, which indicates that there is an organization.” From the field, he tells that although the pace of entry …

