Urgent educational plan that guarantees inclusive teaching

MEXICO CITY. Deputy Claudia Báez Ruiz (Social Encounter) promotes an initiative for educational authorities to establish a comprehensive accessibility plan for the education sector, which covers the built environment, transport and information and communication technologies and thereby guarantee a inclusive teaching.

It proposes adding a fraction V to article 65 of the General Education Law, with the purpose that people with disabilities have the possibility of attending school to acquire basic literacy skills.

The initiative, turned over to the Education Commission, states that according to the 2020 Population and Housing Census, in the country there are 6 million 179 thousand 890 people with some type of disability, which represents 4.9 percent of the population total of the country.

It points out that despite the efforts made to eradicate discrimination, this group continues to be one of the most lagging behind and vulnerable in social and economic terms.

Structural discrimination arises from the process of added limitations that diminish or nullify the opportunities of the victims. Not only does it violate the full enjoyment of people’s human rights, it also limits the social mobility of vulnerable groups, he says.

It states that the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities establishes that this group must enjoy adequate conditions to access education. The effective exercise of this right is limited by accessibility processes, underlines the initiative.

It mentions that the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH 2016) reported that at least 80 thousand 628 people with disabilities of school age did not attend school and estimated that 26 percent of the population with disabilities aged 18 to 29 years is illiterate, 42 percent live in conditions of educational backwardness and that percentage increases to 68 percent for the population with disabilities over 65 years of age.

The data show that people with disabilities are less likely to attend school and acquire basic literacy skills, which is why education authorities must have an accessibility plan, which is why it is proposed to add an accessibility plan. fraction to article 65 of the General Law of Education, points out.

