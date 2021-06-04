Urgatzi KK welcomes Sodupe to its fiefdom

06/04/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 4:00 p.m., the Urgatzi and the Sodupe on matchday 9 of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Urgatzi KK looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him Ariznabarra in the previous match by a result of 5-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won any of the eight games played to date, with a streak of 15 goals in favor and 88 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sodupe suffered a defeat to the Tolosa CF in the last game (1-2), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Urgatzi KK. To date, of the eight matches that the Sodupe in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won two of them with a figure of 32 goals in favor and 37 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Urgatzi KK It has achieved a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games played at its stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Sodupe has a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Urgatzi KK add a positive result at home.

Currently, the Sodupe it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 16 points with respect to its rival. The Urgatzi KK He arrives at the meeting with 11 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For his part, Sodupe it has 27 points and ranks seventh in the competition.