Sainsol Energía is a recently created company specialized in the sale of solar panels to both individuals and companies. Urbas has not communicated the amount paid in the purchase of Sainsol.

Urbas shoots up 16% in three sessions after the purchase of Sainsol Energía

Urbas defines Sainsol Energía as a company that “in just 18 months, has positioned itself as one of the leading companies in self-consumption nationwide, developing an indirect, specialized, capillary and efficient sales channel, executing both domestic photovoltaic self-consumption projects. as industrialists. “

Sainsol, who will keep his current management team, has the capacity to run the complete cycle of a photovoltaic self-consumption installation (from its initial design to after-sales maintenance), having standardized installation designs and a network of installers with national coverage.

In this way, the developer Urbas joins the photovoltaic self-consumption sector, a sector that is experiencing unprecedented growth in Spain. The Madrid company thus continues with its strategy of inorganic growth and diversification towards emerging sectors that generate synergies with its main activities.

Urbas announced in March the purchase of Construcciones Murias, which has a mining concession to exploit an open pit feldspar deposit in the Lugo municipality of Muras (Galicia). The Silán quarry, in Muras, will contribute its 6 million tons of this mineral for 30 years to the porcelain, tile and glass industries.

Sainsol will continue to develop its portfolio

Urbas explains that Sainsol, in addition to executing its own portfolio of current projects, will develop projects in the promotions that Urbas executes as a developer and in those it executes in its construction side.

What’s more, Sainsol will serve as Urbas’ platform for the development of energy efficiency projects, geothermal and aerothermal, among others. In this way, Ubras will provide the appropriate means for the growth, expansion and evolution of Sainsol’s business.

Read more

The acquired company is the preferred partner for Spain and Portugal of the leading self-consumption company in the German market of that market and has already launched projects for multinationals such as Iberia, with whom it is installing the largest self-consumption plant of the Ibex 35 in its facilities from the logistics center in La Muñoza.

“The acquisition of Sainsol, which is also part of the ecological transition objectives pursued by Urbas, allows it to acquire a new dimension, expand its business lines and orient itself towards a modern and emerging sector, which offers immense growth potential and a multitude of synergies with the company’s current businesses, “adds Urbas.

This Thursday, Urbas shares lead the increases in the continuous market with a rise close to 6%.