Urbas returns to its natural habitat with a Qatari partner

Urbas closes the agreement with its Qatari partners

In Urbas, a single piece of news never comes alone. The mining and renewable construction company presented this week great news. If the first part of the year was focused on some international projects in the making, in Cuba and Dubai, together with the purchase of the Madrid-based photovoltaic self-consumption company Sainsol, the second is marked by its natural habitat, construction.

If you remember, last October, Urbas put the emphasis, after the purchase of the feldspar mine in Galicia, in the agreement reached with the Qatari group Al Alfia Holding for the purchase of 51% of the Alicante construction company Ecisa. A civil works company with a portfolio of works that exceeds 125 million euros and that shortly before had acquired the Qatar holding company and of which it was then thought that it would keep 49% of the capital.

And already then, they contemplated the agreement to carry out a share exchange whereby Urbas would enter the Qatari group with 3% and vice versa. There were several conditions to satisfy, from the agreement with the banking pool to the final conclusion after the due diligence procedure, the opening of books.

Finally, The agreement has taken 6 months to materialize and with a change in the initial conditions. Urbas buys 100% of Ecisa, initialed, as notified to the CNMV on March 14, without stipulating the amount, although it does highlight that the conditions have been changed from the initial 51%. And the shareholder exchange between the two, Urbas and the Qatari al Alfia is also established., after passing through the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Regarding the market value, we recall that on the day that, in 2020, on September 24, the partial purchase of Ecisa from Alicante was announced, the value was up 46% on the market. In 2021 and with a larger agreement, the rebound is 4.444% for the value, although it gained double digits in the preceding sessions. In the last two, the cut exceeds 5%. Advances in the last month by 3.39% and it barely rises above 2.8% after taking profits from these sessions.

Read more

Urbas annual value price

He has also notified the purchase last February of 70% of Construcciones Urrutia, with a portfolio of works that exceeds 60 million euros, most of them in the Basque Country and a leader in the construction of Officially Produced Housing in that community. And more acquisitions. In May he bought Nalmar Real Estate and two plots in La Albufera, in Alicante.

To this is added that its previous acquisitions, from the construction company Murias to Sainsol, suppose an important growth of the company’s Ebitda and its turnover both in 2021 and in future years.

He has also obtained a line of credit worth 50 million euros. This fact, as it has communicated to the CNMV, has allowed it to formalize the necessary agreements to reorganize its debt and boost its growth. All this after closing the reorganization of its debt, whichwhich is drastically reduced, from 185 million to 56.5 million in a year and a half.

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies show us a situation in which Urbas is moving down with barely 2 points of the 10 totals that are awarded to each value.

C

On the positive side, we find the long-term business volume that is growing and the volatility, in both aspects, which is decreasing for the value. The rest, medium and long-term downward trend, negative total, slow and fast moment and the medium-term volume, which is decreasing for the value

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.