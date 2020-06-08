Being small is what you have. Sometimes you go unnoticed. But Urbas’ low capitalization and its price with more zeros than anything else sometimes leaves second-place stocks that are having an impeccable behavior so far this year.

This penny stock, as it is known in the slang for securities that are listed in very low ranges, is overcoming the general obstacles derived from the economic and health crisis and continues its business at a good pace.

According to your stock chart we check how the value has lived like the rest of the market the effect of the Covid-19, in a punishment that has not discriminated, but after the lows set after the first day of alarm Urbas has already recovered 100% of what was lost, with a quarterly advance of 90%. And without major shocks. It is the fourteenth value that performs best in our stock market so far this year, with advances that are close to 10%, after closing, let’s not forget, 2019 as the third best with an advance of 111%. That means that Urbas is currently worth 3.16 million more on the stock market than on December 31.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst at Investment Strategies Urbas “recovers positions with force from the key support of the annual lows of last year 2019. The recovery does not change its fundamentally bearish bottom structure, as its decreasing guidelines and annualized moving average denote. It remains a security to avoid given its low liquidity and bulky volatilitySo the recent bullish bounces are a great opportunity to undo long or open buy portfolio positions. “

Urbas in weekly chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and contracting volume (lower window)

During the first quarter of the year Urbas has earned 1.1 million euros, no less than 259% more thanks to the purchase in March of the Basque construction company Murias, which has a contract portfolio of 135 million euros, and the sale of a development in Estepona.

And to all this is added his latest international project: is a finalist in a project to build a financial center in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates in conjunction with local operators, which minimizes its risks. Despite the Covid-19, the procedure has continued its course by registering electronically and adds to its intention to diversify the business.

According to our Urbas premium indicators, your score improves from 4 to 5, in consolidation mode which means that although it is not a clear purchase option, it can be interesting to look at it. Each time with more positive parameters that make the value attractive: medium-term trend, rapid total momentum, medium-term volume and both ranges of amplitude.

