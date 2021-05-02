Urbas Fuenlabrada gets the victory against Lenovo Tenerife by 98-65

05/02/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The Urbas Fuenlabrada won at home against Lenovo Tenerife by 98-65 during the thirty-fifth day of the ACB League. The locals come from winning at home to Movistar Students 86-87 and after this result they completed a streak of four victories in their last five games, while the visitors also won at home against Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket by 98-69. With this result, the Urbas Fuenlabrada is in fifteenth place and accumulates 11 victories in 32 games played, while the Lenovo Tenerife remains in third position with 26 victories in 34 games played.

During the first quarter the locals were the main protagonists, in fact, they got a 12-2 run and went on to win by 13 points (19-6) until they finished with a result of 28-18. After this, in the second quarter the Urbas Fuenlabrada increased their difference and had a maximum difference of 19 points (42-23) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 16-15. After this, the players came to rest with a 44-33 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter he reduced distances in the electronic Lenovo Tenerife and ended with a partial result of 24-25 and 68-58 in total. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the Urbas Fuenlabrada They distanced themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they got a 16-0 run and scored the maximum difference (33 points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 30-7, thus ending the match with a final result of 98-65 in favor of the local team.

During the meeting, the interventions of Obi Emegano Y Kyle alexander, who had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds and 17 points and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Marcelo Huertas placeholder image Y Spencer butterfield, with 12 points, four assists and one rebound and 12 points and three rebounds respectively.