Urbas Fuenlabrada defeats Monbus Obradoiro (84-82)

04/03/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The Urbas Fuenlabrada was imposed at home Monbus Obradoiro 84-82 during the twenty-ninth day of the ACB League. The locals come from losing away from home with him Barça 81-79, while the visitors won at home against the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket by 66-79. With this result, the Urbas Fuenlabrada is in sixteenth place and accumulates eight victories in 28 games played, while the Monbus Obradoiro it remains in fifteenth position with eight victories in 27 games played.

During the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 20-31. After this, in the second quarter the local team players managed to get closer to the electronic until the match was tied, in fact, the team achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-11. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 42-42 points before the break.

The third quarter again had several changes of leader in the light, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and concluded with a partial result 25-19 (67-61). Finally, during the last quarter there were also several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-21. After all this, the players closed the match electronic with a result of 84-82 for the Urbas Fuenlabrada.

The victory of Urbas Fuenlabrada was built on 31 points, two assists and a rebound of Melo trimble and the 13 points and seven rebounds of Leonardo Meindl. The 28 points, three assists and two rebounds of Kassius robertson and the 14 points, two assists and two rebounds of Jake cohen they were not enough for the Monbus Obradoiro won the match.

After winning this match, the next match of the Urbas Fuenlabrada it will be against him San Pablo Burgos in it Fernando Martin Sports Center, while the next meeting of the Monbus Obradoiro it will be against him BAXI Manresa in it Multipurpose Pavilion Fontes Do Sar.