Urbas does not stop: it reduces debt and enters renewables by buying Sainsol

Urbas is one of the clearest examples of diversification in the Spanish stock market. Last year he bought two construction companies and even a feldspar mine, then he launched into international promotions in Cuba and Dubai and now he thinks green, as the beer advertisement says.

But in your case what you think about is renewable energy with the acquisition of Sainsol Energía. It thus enters the energy world by buying the startup for a price that has not transcended and breaking into the business of photovoltaic self-consumption, a market with great potential in our country in the coming years.

Urbas defends that Sainsol has positioned itself, in just 18 months, as one of the leading companies in self-consumption, developing an “indirect, specialized, capillary and efficient” sales channel for the execution of photovoltaic self-consumption projects. both domestic and industrial.

This operation will allow Urbas to promote both the projects that Sainsol is already undertaking as well as its own and third-party promotions developed by the company as promoter and construction company, as well as guarantee the continuation of the company’s development and agree on new sales channels in sector. In this sense, Sainsol joins Urbas as a platform not only for photovoltaic self-consumption, but also for energy efficiency, aerothermal and geothermal projects, sectors that it considers “key” in the future growth of the group.

News that the market read positively with advances of over 17% in the market in just three days, but then came the negatives. Once the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office has requested eight years in prison for the president of the group Juan Antonio Acedo in a procedure that is also accused of his predecessor for an alleged fraud and corporate crime in the capital increase of July 2015 for the value of 384 million euros.

This fact led to a 12% drop in value after the news was known and which has been caused by small cuts in the following days, to recover yesterday at the close above 2%. The value barely moved in the last month, with a slight rise of half a percentage point and so far this year it has risen in the market by 11.3%.



Meanwhile, the company has reached several agreements with financial institutions during the first quarter of the year to reduce its debt by more than 81 million euros. Agreements that are a continuation, as the company has indicated to the CNMV, of those already reached last year, in which it also managed to reduce its financial debt by 11 million euros.

This will serve to improve its financial debt ratios, to undertake the projects in its investment portfolio and develop its business plan, as well as to continue diversifying in its business lines, as it has done, especially in the last two years.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Urbas achieves nothing less than technical perfection. In bullish mode and with a total score of 10 out of 10 and the improvement of three notches for the value. With everything in favor: medium and long-term bullish holding, positive slow and fast total moment, medium and long-term business volume that is increasing for Urbas and also, the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the amplitude range, decreasing in the medium and long term.

