At urban utility segment, the electrification of the automobile industry is causing a disagreement between the needs of customers and the economic profitability that manufacturers require. While buyers need a small size, low cost electric vehicle To move around the city, manufacturers ensure that the investment necessary to electrify this segment is economically unfeasible. What does the future hold for an electrified A segment?

Segment A of electric cars, with utility vehicles, economical and with sufficient autonomy for any urban displacement is becoming a key objective for manufacturers. However, it is one of the most complicated when it comes to planning production and marketing strategy. Its profitability depends on a high volume of sales so that the technological investment is compensated by the small benefits that each one leaves. The drums, which in larger cars already represents between 30 and 40% of the total cost, in this case it rises above that percentage. With its electrification, the investment grows and with it the price, while sales decrease, so a segment A electric car is not exactly profitable.

Emission regulations and city anti-pollution protocols endanger the raison d’être of these cars as combustion vehicles, which may not be able to access low emission areas. But buyers continue to demand this type of vehicle, so in some cases manufacturers offer electric versions of existing combustion models, in an attempt to cut costs. In other cases, manufacturers are trying to blur the line between segment A and segment B by offering somewhat larger, well-equipped, compact electric vehicles that can be used somewhat beyond cities. But all this at a price that, again, is high and that invades even that of the combustion cars of the next segment, the C.

Peugeot e-208, one of the B-segment edl electric options that tries to attract buyers from A and C.

The war of the segment and the format

According to Jato Dynamics data, in 2019 1.1 million segment A utility vehicles were sold in Europe. They occupied the fifth position in sales, with a decrease compared to the previous year of 3.9%, some 45,000 units. “It is one of the few segments that remains stable,” says Felipe Muñoz, leading automotive analyst at JATO Dynamics.

This is because there is no migration of the buyers of these vehicles to the demanded SUV format, as it is happening in other segments. The smallest SUVs are still above four meters, in segment B, and these are cannibalized to the compact C, but not compete with segment A utilities.

Forecasts after electrification

Automotive market analyst LMC Automotive is refining its forecasts for this segment. Its preliminary results foresee a sharp drop in the next five to seven years, before they can go back up, driven by the drop in the price of batteries. In this transition period in which buyers will continue to demand vehicles of this size, the second-hand market for electric vehicles of the immediately superior segment will benefit.

According to Al Bedwell, an analyst at LMC, in view of the current regulatory situation, electric and premium (expensive) cars could be the mainstay of that segment, and the rest will die. “

