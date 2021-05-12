Urban Tea begins accepting BTC, DOGE and ETH in all its stores

Urban Tea, a publicly traded tea company, has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment at all of its Chinese stores. A press release revealed this news on May 10, noting that all Urban Tea stores operated by 39 Pu Tea Co. LTD in China would accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment from this. week. These changes would also apply to all restaurants managed by Guokui Management Inc. in the US.

According to the press release, this move seeks to bring cryptocurrencies into the lives of the company’s customers.

Urban Tea Board Chairman Xianlong Jack Wu said that by introducing crypto payment, Urban Tea aims to bring cryptocurrency application scenarios into the daily lives of its customers. He added that the company expects its cryptocurrency mining plan to be rolled out gradually. Apart from this, Wu said the company is hopeful about the promising prospect of this new opportunity.

This news comes after Urban Tea announced in February that it would expand its business by venturing into crypto mining. The company commemorated this expansion by appointing two new executives, namely Fengdan Zhou as Chief Operating Officer and Yunfei Song as Independent Director. According to the announcement, these officials would play a critical role in supporting strategic expansion in blockchain and crypto mining.

Explaining why the company had decided to take this course of action, Urban Tea CEO Yi Long said that both blockchain and cryptocurrencies are gaining mass adoption, which is destined to make them mainstream. Due to the growing interest in the nascent sector, the management team of the company decided to explore, research, study and discuss the prospects of entering the crypto space. In doing so, the company sought to generate greater value for its shareholders.

