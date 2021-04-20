Urban Sun, the urban sun that kills the coronavirus in the streets at night | Life

Urban Sun is a new weapon with Covid-19. Ultraviolet rays that do not harm living beings. It can be used in large events such as concerts, football matches or outdoor gatherings.

Beyond denialism and conspiracy theories, if anyone has come out of this pandemic strengthened, it is science. Only science is curing the sick and immunizing the healthy, and only science is going to get us out of it.

Along with medicine, many technologies are helping to defeat viruses. Today a very curious one caught our attention. Is named Urban Sun, an urban sun that kills the coronavirus in open spaces, without harming people.

It is an idea developed by the Studio Roosegaarde, a Dutch company that has had the collaboration of doctors and experts from the United States, Japan and Italy, to create this original Urban Sun. You can see how it works in this video:

Urban Sun is basically a huge lamp that emits ultraviolet rays. This lamp is hung 10-15 meters high by means of a crane, but it can also be used on street lamps, hot air balloons, etc.

Ultraviolet light is currently used in hospitals, operating rooms and other public places to kill viruses, it is nothing new. But it has a problem: it is harmful to living things. So when used in bedrooms or bathrooms, they must be empty.

Urban Sun does not use conventional 254nm UV light. Uses far ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 222 nm, which is just as effective at killing viruses and bacteria, but cannot pass through the epidermis or the protective layer of the eyes, so it is harmless to humans and animals.

The madness of the masks, a debate that we never imagined having. Now, with so much information, it is difficult to choose the most suitable mask for each situation

As seen in the video, this light can be projected directly onto the people entering the circle. It has been measured and approved by the Dutch National Metrology Institute VSL, the Dutch body in charge of regulating radiation, certifying that it is completely harmless, but at the same time kills the corononavirus with an efficiency of 99.9%.

It only takes 2-16 minute exposure to this far UV light to kill all viruses.

A prototype has already been successfully tested in Amsterdam. Now the Studio Roosegaarde is in talks with municipalities and governments to install it in cities. A single installation of this type could cover entire squares:

The idea is to install it at the access to train stations and airports, football fields, open-air concerts, markets, etc. They are also working on an indoor model.

It is not intended to replace masks, but it could be an extra protective measure to reduce coronavirus infections.