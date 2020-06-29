It incorporates a motor ‘mild-hybrid’ of 129 horses

The new Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 is the update of the Japanese sports utility, which is now powered by a ‘mild-hybrid’ engine with a 48-volt system that raises its power to 129 horsepower. Its starting price in Spain is 21,680 euros with launch promotion included.

He Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 It is the upgrade of the most capable version of the Japanese utility. It faces models such as the Renault Clio, the Ford Fiesta or the Nissan Micra, although none of these offers a sporty version that also has a similar power level.

SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT 2020: OUTDOOR

He Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 Offer up to nine different options to paint your body including Champion Yellow. These are joined by three other two-tone variants, where the body can be orange, blue or red and the roof shines in the Super Black Pearl black color, the same as that of the mirror caps.

The wheels of the new Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 are 17 inches and, according to the manufacturer, extremely light.

Suzuki offers the customer customization options related to the mirror caps, stickers or side moldings.

The rear windows are tinted.

SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT 2020: INTERIOR

The dashboard of the Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 It has a 4.2 inch central LCD screen. In the center of the dashboard is another screen, this time a 7-inch multifunction touch screen. From there the multimedia system is handled, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows Bluetooth connection.

The seats incorporated in this version of the Swift are sporty and heated. Its upholstery is specific.

The steering wheel of the Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 is leather and multifunction.

SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 presents a wide range of security systems that are based on the combination of a monocular camera and a laser sensor called DSBS, which stands for Dual Sensor Brake Support.

It features the autonomous emergency braking system with pedestrian detection, inadvertent lane change alert, anti-fatigue alert, blind spot detector, post-traffic alert and traffic signal recognition.

SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT 2020: MECHANICAL

The engine of the new Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 It is the same as the Vitara and S-Cross. It replaces the previous 140 horsepower K14C 1.4 Boosterjet, which we have tested at SoyMotor. Regarding this, it increases the compression ratio from 9.9 to 10.8 to 1 and presents new adjustments both in the injection system and in the electronics.

The new K14D 1.4 Boosterjet engine has a power of 129 horses and a maximum torque of 235 Newton meter. It has a 48-volt ‘mild-hybrid’ system that provides 13.6 horsepower and an additional 53 Newton meter at certain times, in addition to presenting benefits in terms of consumption and emissions. With it, the Swift Sport 2020 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 9.1 seconds and reaches 210 kilometers / hour of top speed. The average consumption according to WLTP is 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers, while its emissions are 127 grams of CO2 per kilometer. This car has the right to wear the DGT Eco Label.

The weight of the Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 is 1,020 kilos, that is, 45 more than the previous model.

Suzuki has installed a specific rear suspension, Monroe shocks, hub and wheel bearings in one piece and thick stabilizers with Teflon mounts, all with the aim of offering extra stiffness without excessively compromising comfort.

SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT 2020: PRICE

The new Suzuki Swift Sport 2020 is available from 23,680 euros, final price which is reduced to 21,680 euros with the special launch campaign.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/29/2020 Suzuki reveals the first images and information of the new Swift Sport 2020.

