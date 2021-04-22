Urban offer with ECO label April 2021

Cars with an ECO label are the gateway to the world of incentives in terms of mobility, whether economic or in terms of restrictions, and that is why the simple fact of having such a sticker can be an especially influential factor in your purchase. Thus, an urban with an ECO label becomes especially interesting in the city, especially for the issue of parking and access to certain areas, this being the reason why we propose below three interesting and inexpensive options for less than € 14,000.

Fiat 500 from € 10,170

Not long ago the basic version of the Fiat 500 has come to have a micro-hybrid mechanics with 70 hp and 92 Nm of torque, which is not more powerful than the previous 1.2 liters, but thanks to the small 5 CV electric motor that it incorporates, it wins the aforementioned ECO label and achieves a consumption of only 5.1 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle. However, the benefits it achieves – from 0 to 100 km / h in 13.8 seconds – do not make this Fiat particularly recommended for use outside the city or the outskirts. In addition, Nor does it shine for offering a large space in its 3.57 meters in length, although the front seats meet what is expected.

As for equipment, the basic Cult finish has the essentials, such as air conditioning, speed limiter or radio with USB connection. The Fiat 500 HYBRID 1.0 Cult costs € 10,173, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 10,000 with an APR of almost 11% that could be described as a bit abusive.

Kia Rio MHEV from € 13,300

The following proposal is found in the Kia portfolio, specifically in the Kia Rio, an urban 4.07 meters long much wider than the Italian, also counting with dimensions as remarkable as a wheelbase of 2,580 mm or a trunk of 325 liters, figures that place it among the most spacious in segment B.

Under the hood again takes center stage a mild-hybrid mechanics, specifically a 1.0 T-GDi that develops 100 hp Y 172 Nm torque that give it a greater presence (0 to 100 km / h in 10.4 seconds), at the same time that it achieves a fairly content consumption of 5.1 l / 100 km. All this is accompanied by the iMT six-speed manual transmission that is characterized by having a by-wire clutch.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that this Kia Rio Concept 1.0 MHEV 100 CV for € 13,300 has from the most basic finish of a correct standard equipment which includes elements such as 15 “alloy wheels, air conditioning or radio with Bluetooth and USB connection, said amount being conditional on a minimum financing of € 10,000 for 36 months.

Renault Clio LPG from € 13,690

As the last option of this trio of urban ECO presents the Renault Clio LPG, another urban that stands out for offering a relatively generous size with 340 liters of luggage compartment and another 2,583 mm of wheelbase, but unlike the previous ones, this Renault gets the ECO label by means of a 100 hp and 160 Nm turbocharged mechanics adapted to LPG, which translates into a “double saving”, since the cost per kilometer traveled is around 40% less than an equivalent gasoline, although the truth is that in this case it does not stand out for offering particularly brilliant performance.

In terms of equipment, the Intens finish has a slightly more modest endowment than the Kia, although to compensate it offers a fairly wide and interesting catalog of options. Thus, the Renault Clio TCe 100 LPG is available from € 13,690, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 6,000 over 36 months.