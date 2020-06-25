A restraining order from both parties is what a judge has decided in the case of the urban music performer Chimbala and Lizbeth Liselot Mateo de los Santos, who accuses him of gender violence.

The morning of this Thursday, Leury José Tejeda Brito, real name of the exponent of the aforementioned musical genre, attended the Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Gender Violence, located in Santo Domingo Este, defendant and plaintiff attended to hear his case.

The restraining order, as explained by Chimbala’s lawyer, Luis Alcántara, requires that none of the parties must approach, either physically, by phone or through social networks. Upon leaving the prosecution, both parties offered brief words. Mateo de los Santos alleged that he was asking for two million pesos because he suffered violence from Chimbala, with whom he claims to have had a four-year relationship, and accuse him of being « very jealous ».

On his side, the interpreter of « Quarantine », in whose video Chari appears, said that his partner, alleges that this is the « only wife of mine ».