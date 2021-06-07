Urban legend or reality? The story of the spiciest snack and a Mexican immigrant

Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos has been one of the biggest commercial successes in Frito-Lay history. And one of his former employees Richard Montañez has claimed his invention. (John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via .)

Controversy and confusion fuels de’s story Richard Montanez, who has become an icon of the Hispanic community in the United States for inventing the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos while working as a cleaning staff at the multinational Frito-Lay.

His story will be immortalized in a biographical film that he will soon direct Texan Eva Longoria.

His version is as follows: Montañez cleaned at the Frito-Lay plant located in Rancho Cucamonga, Texas, when he dreamed of a stick of cheese (cheeto) covered in chili. And he was so confident in himself and that the product would be amazing that he called a top executive to tell him about his spicy idea.

Montañez has said that other workers tried to prevent him from standing out but he outsmarted them and achieved his goal. The Flamin ‘Hots cheeto became a hit and he was promoted and became an icon of the underprivileged classes.

Conflicting stories

And when watching the videos of his public appearances, it is easy to understand that many have believed his story.

Montañez is a charismatic man who knows how to captivate his audience and his story of the insignificant Mexican-American worker who conquered the corporate world is the classic tale of the American dream that many want to make a reality.

But journalistic investigations and company files assure that Montañez had nothing to do with that invention, but that it arose from a work team at the firm.

The newspaper Los Angeles Times revealed his findings in a detailed report that does not leave Montañez very well.

And although Great Britain and some regions of the United States have banned their consumption due to their poor nutritional value and the harmful effects on health when consumed in excess, the peculiar spicy taste of these cheese sticks has been a phenomenon in sales since it appeared. on the market since the 1990s.

Frito-Lay stayed afloat thanks to the extraordinary profits generated by the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos and He has experimented with the recipe for seasoning tacos, popcorn, and even a brand of beer.

Montanez He has also taken advantage of his supposed invention and has collected thousands of dollars in fees (between 10,000 and 50,000 per appearance) for participating in events From supermarket chains and universities, to tell his version of how a poor boy who dropped out of elementary school reached the top of the corporate world thanks to his ingenuity.

Hard work

Admittedly, Montañez worked hard at Frito-Ley for decades. It is also true that he started at the bottom of the business ladder and worked his way up until he retired as Marketing Director in 2019.

But there are a few details in Montañez’s story that have not been proven or have turned out to be false.

Montañez was born and raised in a Mexican-American family in Guasti, a small community located in the vineyards east of Los Angeles, California, where most families worked picking grapes.

It is true Montañez dropped out of school, but not in the fourth grade of primary school, as he has told the press, or before sixth grade, as he wrote in his memoirs. He went to at least ninth grade because it appears in the 1972 Chaffey High School yearbook.

He was hired at the Rancho Cucamonga plant as a cleaning staff but He was promoted to machine operator shortly after his hiring in 1977.

But a major discrepancy in his story is that he was the inventor of the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos.

Frito-Lay told the Los Angeles Times that “the facts do not support the urban legend.” “We have interviewed many employees who were involved in the market surveys and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any way in those market tests,” the company insisted.

Greenfeld is one of the mother

It was not a Hispanic descendant but a woman who would have invented the snack. Lynne Greenfeld, who worked for years at the firm’s headquarters in the Texas city of Plano, was responsible for the development of what would become a best-seller.

Greenfeld and the other members of his team had already retired when Montañez claimed the paternity of the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos and were not active users of Instagram, the network where the story was popularized.

So when Greenfeld heard Montañez’s version in 2018, he turned to old contacts within the company and asked for an investigation into his allegations, which he concluded was just an urban legend started by a former employee.

The Los Angeles Times was unable to reach Montañez to get his version of what happened. However, The former executive rejected the results of the investigation and the Frito-Lay statement. He also assured that for years “I was his great ambassador”, referring to the role he played in the company.

“But I will say this, you will love your company much more than they will love you. Keep that in mind “he told Variety. After proclaiming himself as the discoverer of the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos, Montañez was removed from all market research processes. And when confronted with the discrepancies between his version and that of other workers, he said that it was due to the lack of documentation from the company.

Despite the inconsistencies, the producers of the film about his life have continued with the project. And the truth is that nothing prevents them from doing so, because like many other cinematographic works, Montañez’s story can be a starting point to develop a fictional story.

Saying “based on a real life story” would be enough because they would not be ensuring that all the facts are fully true. If what the Los Angeles Times, former employees and Frito-Lay say is true, Montañez will continue to enjoy notoriety for someone else’s invention.

PepsiCo to the defense

Frito-Lay’s parent company, PepsiCo, decided not to go into Honduras and tried to defuse a controversy involving the important Hispanic market in the United States.

“The honest truth is that, in PepsiCo, We believe in the strength and power of teams, and we attribute the success and launch of Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez, “said a recent statement from the corporation.

The statement said that far from being a legend, Montañez had a “remarkable career of more than 40 years in and had a tremendous impact on our business and our employees and continues to be an inspiration. His vision and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and contributed directly to the success of Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos.“.

In the end, all seem to have a bit of a reason in the birth of the crunchy snack.

