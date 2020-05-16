Country star Keith Urban is used to performing on massive stages full of lights, horns, and screens in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, but at his most recent concert he was accompanied by two musicians on a cargo truck in front of 125 cars. .

Urban performed at the Stardust Drive-In drive-in theater, some 40 miles (64 km) east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night in front of an audience of more than 200 health workers at Vanderbilt Health University Center.

“It’s like glorified karaoke,” Urban told The Associated Press, about the concert where one member of his band played prerecorded tracks while another played the guitar and keyboard.

Urban had not had a live concert since February due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said it took him and promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise self-concert, although more concerts in this format are being planned for other parts of the country.

“All the cars are leaning forward so they have great vision and we have this incredible giant screen behind the scenes,” said Urban.

During the 75-minute show, Urban played some of his hits, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter,” as well as new songs from his upcoming album, “The Speed ​​of Now, Part 1”.

Urban said the allure of playing live again was incredible, even though the audience looked, and sounded, a little different. He asked the doctors and nurses to send him selfies of them, which he projected on the screen behind him.

“There were some lights shining out there, some horn, a scream over there, and then I realized it was all the people who were coming out on screen after me,” he said.

Urban said he wanted to thank all the health workers who have been at the forefront fighting for the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I went up on stage I just felt gratitude, especially for the audience last night,” Urban said.

