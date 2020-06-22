After several months of hard work and giving small details through his social networks, Pute officially presents his new music album « Vamo a mangala » to the market.

Carlos Alberto Matos Cuevas, better known as Pute, began his artistic career in 2016, presents this new project that has various themes such as, Miniskirt « , » Cerquita mío « , among others.

« These songs have the style I have been working on for three years, and I hope they have the same success as my past singles like »Wear sata« , »She gets screwed« Said the young artist.

The urban exponent from Barahona, Dominican Republic, indicated that with this new production his goal is to get his audience to dance and conquer new followers, with all his songs having a fairly busy rhythm.

Pute, he’s a music composer Trap and ReggaetonHe was a music lover from a very young age. In 2009, inspired by his passion for the reggaeton genre and with the influence of various artists of the moment, he began to take an interest in entering the world of music formally..

The trappero is based in Spain, managed in 2015 to collaborate with the Dominican urban exponent ´´La Insuperable´´, with whom he collaborates in the remix of the song « Ponme that Boom Pa ‘tra », a song that has more than 100 thousand views on YouTube.

The music

His passion for music begins very early, and while still in the Dominican Republic, with the renowned producer Nipo809, released his first single, called « You want« , after this in 2013 he continues his musical career, this time with the collaboration of the producer Kilo Beats, create the theme titled « Have it with you«

Vamo a mangala, is the musical album compiling a large part of its songs including the single that bears the same name, by the producer ´´Big Trueno´´. The almum also includes other topics like « Mini Skirt « , » Let’s go to the rumba « and » Cerquitica tuyo«

He has made several collaborations with Dominican artists of the same musical genre, among them are the previously mentioned La Insulperable, Villanosan and Pablo piddy.