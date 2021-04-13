Urban beauty, Alexa Dellanos shines on her walk through New York | INSTAGRAM

With a jacket, a brand bag Prada and an elegant set of clothes the beautiful American model Alexa Dellanos completely shone on her walk through New York and could not help but be the center of attention while strolling down the street.

Today we will address the latest and newest publication of the young daughter of Myrka dellanos who has not stopped producing attractive content for his followers on his official account of Instagram, where this time he placed three different photos to show us how good he looked on this last walk he took through the most popular city in the United States.

In case you had not heard the young influencer She has been walking through the streets of the Big Apple for several days now enjoying the freedom that has allowed her to be a collaborator of various brands, always visiting the best and most elegant places to be able to share her happiness in this regard.

If we take a look at their stories you can see that they have been receiving various products from the Prada brand and still others who are trusting her to make one of their reps always looking elegant and willing to work very hard to create their content.

Previously we saw that she put on makeup and combed her hair with pigtails in order to pose in a very attractive outfit that is normally used in the most private moments with couples, however this time it worked for this photographic session with which she managed to pamper and delight her faithful Instagram followers.

We can also appreciate that he was walking through the streets of the beautiful city very close to the Big Apple and of course enjoying doing some shopping that you cannot miss if you visit this city.

A detail that caught the attention of the fans is that when she left her city, she left one of her friends her sports car to ride in it, so we can consider that Alexa Dellanos is an excellent friend.

Her fans know that she has been very concerned about them and that she wants to reach many more people, however, there has been a stagnation in her Instagram profile, something that did not happen on tiktok because there she already exceeded her number of fans.