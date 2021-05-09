Urawa Reds win 2-0 in their stadium against Vegalta Sendai

05/09/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Urawa Reds added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Vegalta Sendai this sunday in the Saitama Stadium 2002. The Urawa Reds He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Fukuoka Wasp by a score of 2-0. For his part, Vegalta Sendai won in their stadium 1-0 their last match in the competition against the Kashiwa Reysol. With this score, Saitama’s team is eighth at the end of the match, while Vegalta Sendai is eighteenth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Urawa Reds, which debuted its scoreboard with a bit of Junker in the 59th minute. The local team joined again, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 with a goal from Abe in minute 75. Finally, the game ended with a 2-0 in the light.

During the duel changes were made to both teams. The players of the Urawa Reds who entered the game were Koroki, Yuruki, Sugimoto, Kaneko Y Tanaka replacing Junker, Mutt, Koizumi, Abe Y Sekine, while changes in the Vegalta Sendai They were Akasaki, Martinus, Nakahara, Takumi mase Y Foguinho, who entered to supply Sekiguchi, Kato, Matsushita, Ryoma Kida and Ishihara.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Yoshino.

After overcoming the match, the Urawa Reds was placed with 20 points in the eighth position of the classification table at the end of the duel, while the Vegalta Sendai it ranked eighteenth with six points.

The next day the Urawa Reds will be measured with the Prawn Osaka, while the Sendaiés team will play their match against the Fukuoka Wasp.

Data sheetUrawa Reds:Suzuki, Makino, Iwanami, Akimoto, Nishi, Koizumi (Sugimoto, min.78), Ito, Abe (Kaneko, min.83), Junker (Koroki, min.64), Sekine (Tanaka, min.84) and Muto ( Yuruki, min.78)Vegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hiraoka, Yoshino, Ishihara (Foguinho, min.87), Hachisuka, Ryoma Kida (Takumi Mase, min.78), Matsushita (Nakahara, min.77), Uehara, Sekiguchi (Akasaki, min.64), Kato ( Martinus, min.64) and NishimuraStadium:Saitama Stadium 2002Goals:Junker (1-0, min. 59) and Abe (2-0, min. 75)