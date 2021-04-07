Urawa Reds take all three points against Shimizu S-Pulse (0-2)

04/07/2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

The Urawa Reds played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Wednesday’s match at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira. The Shimizu S-Pulse wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Tokushima Vortis by a score of 0-3. Regarding the visiting team, the Urawa Reds he came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at Kashima antlers in the last match played. Thanks to this result, Saitama’s team is tenth, while the Shimizu S-Pulse he is twelfth at the end of the duel.

The first half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Urawa Reds, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Iwanami. After this, the first part ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half, Saitama’s team scored a goal, putting more land in between with a goal of Sugimoto moments before the final whistle, in 90, ending the match with a final score of 0-2.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In it Shimizu S-Pulse they entered Goto, Elsinho, Kawai, Suzuki and Nishizawa replacing Disaro, Valdo, Takeuchi, Nakamura and Okui, Meanwhile he Urawa Reds gave entrance to Koroki, Sugimoto, Ugajin, Ito and Yuruki by Mutt, Takeda, Sekine, Nishi and Koizumi.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Elsinho.

With this result, the Shimizu S-Pulse is left with eight points and the Urawa Reds it goes up to 11 points.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Vissel Kobe, Meanwhile he Urawa Reds will play against him Tokushima Vortis.

Data sheetShimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Suzuki, Valdo (Elsinho, min.54), Okui (Nishizawa, min.83), Hara, Miyamoto, Takeuchi (Kawai, min.62), Nakamura (Suzuki, min.62), Nakayama, Thiago Santana and Disaro (Goto, min.54)Urawa Reds:Nishikawa, Makino, Iwanami, Yamanaka, Nishi (Ito, min.85), Shibato, Akimoto, Sekine (Ugajin, min.76), Koizumi (Yuruki, min.85), Muto (Koroki, min.68) and Takeda ( Sugimoto, min.76)Stadium:IAI Stadium NihondairaGoals:Iwanami (0-1, min. 41) and Sugimoto (0-2, min. 90)