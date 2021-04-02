Urawa Reds host Kashima Antlers on matchday seven

04/02/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 08:00 the match of the seventh day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face Urawa Reds and to Kashima antlers in it Saitama Stadium 2002.

The Urawa Reds reaches the seventh day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Kawasaki Frontale in the previous match by a score of 0-5. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won one of the six games played so far in the J1 Japanese League and accumulate a figure of 11 goals against three in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Kashima antlers suffered a defeat to the Nagoya Grampus in the last game (0-1), so he will look for a win against Urawa Reds to set the course in the competition. Of the five games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Kashima antlers one of them has won with five goals for and seven against.

In terms of home performance, the Urawa Reds He has a record of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played at home, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in their favor. Away from home, the Kashima antlers he did not manage to prevail in his only appointment as a visitor so far in the competition.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Urawa Reds and the results are four defeats and five draws for the locals. In turn, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last match they played on Urawa Reds and the Kashima antlers in this tournament it was in November 2020 and ended with a score of 4-0 in favor of Kashima antlers.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Urawa Reds is ahead of the Kashima antlers with a difference of one point. At this time, the Urawa Reds it has five points and is in thirteenth position. For his part, Kashima antlers it has four points and occupies the fifteenth position in the classification.