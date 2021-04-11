Urawa Reds get home win against Tokushima Vortis (1-0)

04/11/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Urawa Reds added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Tokushima this sunday in the Saitama Stadium 2002. The Urawa Reds He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Shimizu S-Pulse at home (0-2) and the other in front of Kashima antlers in his fiefdom (2-1). On the visitors’ side, the Tokushima Vortis won the Vegalta Sendai in their stadium by 1-0 and previously they also did it away from home, against the Shimizu S-Pulse 0-3 and had a three-game winning streak. With this result, Saitama’s team is ninth, while the Tokushima it is tenth after the end of the match.

During the first half neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Urawa Reds, which debuted its scoreboard with a bit of Sekine at 60 minutes, ending the match with the result of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Urawa Reds gave entrance to Sugimoto, Shibato Y Ugajin for Takeda, Mutt Y Sekine, Meanwhile he Tokushima gave entrance to Kawata, Iwao, Sugimori, Hamashita Y Konishi for Kakita, Suzuki, Fujiwara, Watai Y Suzuki.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Urawa Reds (Sekine Y Yamanaka), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Urawa Reds is left with 14 points and Tokushima with 11 points.

The following day will face the Tokushima Vortis with the Kashima antlers. For his part, Urawa Reds will be measured against Cherry Osaka.

Data sheetUrawa Reds:Nishikawa, Makino, Iwanami, Yamanaka, Nishi, Ito, Akimoto, Sekine (Ugajin, min.95), Koizumi, Muto (Shibato, min.92) and Takeda (Sugimoto, min.16)Tokushima Vortis:Kamifukumoto, Shota Fukuoka, Suzuki (Iwao, min.46), Diego, Kishimoto, Suzuki (Iwao, min.46), Fujita, Watai (Hamashita, min.81), Fujiwara (Sugimori, min.63), Miyashiro and Kakita (Kawata, min.46)Stadium:Saitama Stadium 2002Goals:Sekine (1-0, min. 60)