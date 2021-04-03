Urawa Reds beat Kashima Antlers 2-1 at Saitama Stadium 2002

04/03/2021 at 10:06 CEST

The Kashima antlers failed to prevail over Urawa Reds, who won 2-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Saitama Stadium 2002. The Urawa Reds faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 0-5. For his part, Kashima antlers he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Nagoya Grampus. After the match, Saitama’s team is eleventh, while the Kashima antlers It is sixteenth after the end of the match.

Good start to the meeting for the Saitama team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Akimoto in the 37th minute. Kashima antlers with a goal from Sekigawa on the verge of the end, at 45. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-1.

After the half of the duel, in the second half came the goal for him Urawa Reds, because he knew how to take advantage of the play and managed to cross the net of his rival with a goal from eleven meters of Makino in the 66th minute, concluding the match with the score of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Urawa Reds gave entrance to Ito, Sugimoto, Koroki and Ugajin by Takeda, Koizumi, Mutt and Sekine, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers gave entrance to Yuta matsumura, Juan Alano, Yu funabashi and Endo by Shirasaki, Araki, Misao and Léo Silva.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Yamanaka and by the Kashima antlers admonished Ueda, Tsunemoto and Endo.

At the moment, the Urawa Reds is left with eight points and the Kashima antlers with four points.

On the following day the team of Ricardo Rodriguez will face against Shimizu S-Pulse, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers de Antônio Carlos Zago will face him Kashiwa reysol.

Data sheetUrawa Reds:Nishikawa, Makino, Iwanami, Yamanaka, Nishi, Koizumi (Sugimoto, min.74), Shibato, Takeda (Ito, min.68), Akimoto, Sekine (Ugajin, min.86) and Muto (Koroki, min.75)Kashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Sekigawa, Nagato, Tsunemoto, Léo Silva (Endo, min.78), Misao (Yu Funabashi, min.78), Shirasaki (Yuta Matsumura, min.62), Araki (Juan Alano, min.77), Stum and UedaStadium:Saitama Stadium 2002Goals:Akimoto (1-0, min. 37), Sekigawa (1-1, min. 45) and Makino (2-1, min. 66)