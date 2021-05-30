Urawa Reds and Nagoya Grampus conclude their match at Saitama Stadium 2002 scoreless (0-0)

05/30/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Saitama Stadium 2002 and who faced the Urawa Reds and to Nagoya Grampus it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Urawa Reds He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last game held against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. On the part of the visiting team, the Nagoya Grampus he was defeated 0-4 in the last game he played against the Kawasaki Frontale. After the result obtained, the Saitama team is seventh after the end of the match, while the Nagoya Grampus is second.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second part both the Urawa Reds and the Nagoya Grampus they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The technician of the Urawa Reds, Ricardo Rodriguez, gave entry to the field to Ito, Yuruki, Mutt, Tanaka Y Koroki replacing Takeda, Yamanaka, Koizumi, Sekine Y Junker, while on the part of the Nagoya Grampus, Massimo Ficcadenti replaced Nagasawa Y Saito for Soma Y Yamasaki.

With this tie, the Urawa Reds it was placed in the seventh position of the table with 28 points. For his part, Nagoya Grampus with this point he remained in second position with 29 points, occupying a place of access to the AFC Champions League at the end of the duel.

The next match of the J1 Japanese League for him Urawa Reds is against him Shonan bellmare, Meanwhile he Nagoya Grampus will face the Yokohama.

Data sheetUrawa Reds:Suzuki, Makino, Iwanami, Yamanaka (Yuruki, min.63), Nishi, Shibato, Takeda (Ito, min.46), Koizumi (Muto, min.79), Sekine (Tanaka, min.79), Akimoto and Junker ( Koroki, min.87)Nagoya Grampus:Langerak, Kimoto, Nakatani, Yoshida, Naruse, Yonemoto, Inagaki, Kakitani, Mateus, Soma (Nagasawa, min.73) and Yamasaki (Saito, min.74)Stadium:Saitama Stadium 2002Goals:0-0