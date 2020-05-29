The Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) leads BUBBLES, a European research project whose main objective is to ensure the safe integration of drones in airspace, consisting of the definition of “safety bubbles” around them to avoid accidents.

“The use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), such as drones, has grown dramatically and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years,” says Professor Juan Vicente Balbastre, researcher at the Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (ITACA) ) of the UPV and coordinator of the project.

Package delivery, public safety and entertainment are just some of its potential uses, says the professor, adding that there will be more and more drones and their economic impact will be “very high, but it is necessary to guarantee their safe integration into airspace.”

According to a UPV statement, the use of UAS carries some risks, especially in densely populated areas, such as land risks, with accidents or incidents in which UAS, people, surface vehicles, buildings and / or infrastructure may be involved; or air, related to manned aircraft and collisions between UAS.

There are also privacy risks, which can arise from the misuse of data collected by the aircraft, and security risks, such as cyber attacks or terrorist attacks with UAS carrying explosives.

“Although the benefits of using UAS are much greater than the risks, it is necessary to face the latter so that the former can be fully achieved,” says Balbastre.

To this end, the European Commission, through SESAR JU, proposes the design of a set of new services, “based on a high level of digitization and automation of functions and specific procedures, aimed at supporting safe and efficient access to the airspace of large amounts of UAS, which is known as U-Space, “says the researcher.

The European project BUBBLES will formulate a new advanced service for the management of aircraft separation in U-Space, aimed at complex operations in areas with heavy traffic. This service will define “safety bubbles” around UASs and develop procedures to prevent those bubbles from touching each other.

To formulate and validate the concept of this advanced separation management service at U-Space, BUBBLES will define the basic elements from which it will be built, describing how they should be assembled and operated.

BUBBLES “will develop algorithms to calculate the risk of collision of unmanned aerial systems, taking into account all the sources of risk involved, which will allow establishing minimums and separation methods so that a level of safety defined in terms of probability can be maintained collision event, “says Balbastre.

It will also investigate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support separation management, both for centralized and distributed systems, and will contribute to the standardization of the U-Space by writing the performance specifications required for CNS systems (Communications, Navigation and Surveillance) and based on AI, involved in the provision of the Separation Management service.

On the UPV’s part, researchers from the Institute of Industrial Automation and Informatics (aI2) and the Department of Cartographic Engineering, Geodesy and Photogrammetry also participate in the project.

The project, which is funded by the European Union, through Horizon 2020 and SESAR JU, with more than 1.6 million euros, has started this May and will run until the end of 2022.

Led by the Universitat Politècnica de València, BUBBLES also includes the University of Coimbra, the Università degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) and Indra, the world’s leading company in air traffic management .