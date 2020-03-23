UPV / EHU researcher Verónica Torrano, L’Oréal-Unesco award for Women in Science 2019

The work of the researcher from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the UPV / EHU, Veronica Torrado, has been one of the five projects awarded in the XIV edition of the Research Awards 2019 L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science. The work aims to decipher the communication pathways that govern the tumor progression of prostate cancer and to design more effective treatments that improve the quality of life of patients. The award is endowed with 15,000 euros to financially support research, its objective is to promote the visibility of women in science and promote scientific vocations in the youngest.

The five projects have been chosen for their innovative nature, impact and scientific contribution, from fields such as biomedicine, biotechnology, computational biology, plant genomics or marine science, among others. “The world needs science and science needs women who, like them, contribute to advance in solving the innumerable challenges that exist in the world. For yet another year, the winners demonstrate the indisputable quality of science in our country, and specifically, of the science developed by women, ”stated Juan Alonso de Lomas, president of L’Oréal Spain, during the delivery.

All the winning projects have been chosen by a jury made up of Maria Blasco, director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and, in addition, president of the jury. Next to her are María Vallet-Regí, professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Complutense University of Madrid; Rafael Garesse, Rector of the Autonomous University and Madrid, and Francis Mójica, microbiologist and full professor of Physiology, Genetics and Microbiology at the University of Alicante.

Four other young awarded researchers

Another of the award-winning projects has been the work carried out by Cristina Romera, from Institute of Marine Sciences CSIC (Barcelona), for studying new forms of degradation of marine plastic. Its objective is to analyze the environmental conditions that favor the migration of organic compounds from microplastics discharged into the sea, to know their effects on marine microorganisms and discover which bacteria degrade the carbon released by plastic.

For her part, the biomedical researcher Marta Melé, from Barcelona Supercomputing Center (Barcelona), has won the award for analyzing the variations in genes between individuals and their implications in diseases such as breast cancer. Its objective is to find specific biomarkers and therapeutic targets for the prevention of this type of cancer.

The fourth of the awards went to the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC, Madrid) for the project of Sara Cogliati, which studies the specific clinical characteristics of sex in cardiovascular diseases. A key investigation to be able to effectively cure heart failure in women since treatments against this disease are more studied in men. Her research represents a fundamental advance towards gender equality in the treatment of diseases.

Patricia Fernández Calvo’s project in the Plant Biotechnology and Genomics Center of the Polytechnic University of Madrid It has been awarded for identifying plant sugars that activate plant defenses, protect them against certain diseases and that could be used as natural remedies to combat the devastating effects of pests on crops.

The L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science program, was born in Spain in 2000 and began to present its awards in 2006, since then it has awarded 67 scientists under the age of 40 with 1.1 million euros, 15,000 euros each. Its objective is to promote the visibility of women in science and foster scientific vocations in the youngest.