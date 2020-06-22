The doctor Eneida Roldán said that the lack of adaptation to the new reality has led to the spike in COVID-19 infections in Florida

Eneida Roldán, executive head of the Health Care Network of the Florida International University (FIU), believes that the rebound in COVID-19 in this state it is due more to the non-compliance of preventive measures on the part of the people that to no other factor and asked “discipline“

When (after confinement) a county or a city is opened, it is necessary to take into account how the population adapts to these changes, ”emphasizes . Roldán, whose specialty is pathology and, in addition to her executive position, she works as an assistant professor and dean of the School of Medicine from FIU.

As a doctor, Roldán knows that “one of the things harder to change it is the human being ”and believes that the lack of adaptation to the new reality is the main reason for the rise of new cases of coronavirus in Florida.

This Monday the “sun state”It exceeded the threshold of 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after adding 24,500 to the account only in the past week, something that causes concern. The mortality The same rate has not grown and the deaths add up to 3,173.

In an interview with . Roldán states that he is scientifically proven that Florida is not in a “second wave”Of COVID-19, but still in the first.

The virus did not go away

“The virus is still here”, although some seem not to notice it, says this scientist, ready to clarify the “myths”Of COVID-19.

State authorities say the increase is due to an increase in COVID-19 tests and they emphasize that they are not going to back down economic reopening started last May.

Some voices say that the rebound is due to the fact that everything was opened too soon and others, among which is that of Roldán, believe that part of the population has mistakenly understood that the reopening means a return to the situation prior to the pandemic and has no longer comply with the measures that today constitute the only prevention against SARS-CoV-2.

The lack of protection against the virus and the “temperature and environment” in Florida that encourage people to go out and get together with friends and family are a “formula for disasters,” he stresses.

Wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from other people and hygiene measures remain “the best defense” in the absence of a treatment or vaccine against the disease, says the FIU scientist.

“You have to wear the masks“He says several times throughout the interview. “We have to protect ourselves and the vulnerable population“, Underlines in reference to the risk that asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 will spread to the elderly and chronically ill people with them without protection.

Neither the state nor Miami-Dade County has mandated the use of face masks in public spaces, but there are counties like Orange and cities like Miami, Miami Beach, Tampa and Key Biscayne that do, each with its own rules.

The difficulty of changing habits

Although what is asked of people is not “impossible”, Roldán is aware of the difficulty of “change human habits“Even if it is necessary for the sake of health or life itself and gives as an example the obesity and the smoking.

For this reason, he believes that campaigns should be carried out to “discipline” the population, in the style of “not smoking” in public places, and welcomes the inspections that began last weekend in bars and restaurants in Miami-Dade, the county that is the main focus of the pandemic in Florida, to ensure that social distancing is met.

In his opinion, it is necessary to pay attention to how the situation evolves to see if it is necessary to “take a little more control”.

With information from .