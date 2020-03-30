CGT Co-Secretary General Hector daer he had to specify some controversial statements that he had made and in which he was willing to accept the reduction of wages in companies where there is no quarantine work, which generated more internal unrest in the workers central.

This morning Whatsapp burned than a dozen leaders from Cegetista exchanged harsh messages after Daer, interviewed on El Destape Radio, asked “A way out of the revenue to all the workers who are going to be affected by the quarantine ”. “We are helping sectors of informality or self-employed, but we have to see that there are universes that are going to be affected by companies that speculate and other SMEs that have serious difficulties, “he added.

For that, Daer proposed that “a table is set up and it is analyzed how those who are prevented from working today will be paid” “Let’s find a flat (salary) for all -he stressed- and from there we see that those with a lower back have a greater response. You have to see it and discuss it at a table with all the information. One is not crazy and understands what is the way out that we have to give him ”.

When listening to the audio of the interview, it is verified that it’s not crazy the interpretation that the CGT would accept salary cuts: journalist Roberto Navarro commented on the decision of large auto companies to pay only 75 percent of the salary and asked Daer if there was “a negotiation”. The unionist did not deny it and he immediately explained the idea of ​​looking for a salary floor for everyone, but where companies that are in a position to do so pay more.

The radio interview was made at 9 and since 11 it was on the website with the title “The CGT, ready to negotiate a drop in wages to keep jobs.” Five hours laterDaer clarified his statements on Twitter: “At no time did the CGT think about lowering salaries and will never agree to something similar, whatever the context” And he added: “What needs to be established are general parameters for those cases that are not attending work, so that it is not up to the individual decision of the employer and so that the worker is not harmed ”.

Daer also called on the government to take “urgent decisions”To preserve the sources of work in the midst of the economic unemployment generated by the quarantine, for which he proposed that the application of two articles of the employment contract law is suspended (247 and 221) that allow companies to invoke causes of force majeure to suspend or dismiss personnel.

The anger against Daer was because the idea of ​​a pay cut it was not agreed within the CGT, so the gesture of the head of the Buenos Aires Health Union was interpreted as another of his “individualistic attitudes ”: the leader was blamed for having met Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada in mid-February, without first reporting the rest of the cegetista leadership.

Daer aspires to be the only general secretary of the CGT when the authorities of the workers’ union are renewed in August, although for months he began to receive veiled criticism from other unionists because they attribute to him that, despite his condition as friend of the President, he did nothing to improve the cold relationship Alberto Fernández with the cegetista leadership.

Those who question Daer, in fact, also involve the first president in his criticism. They complain, for example, that Alberto Fernández never received the CGT alone since he assumed last December 10, that did not fulfill the promise to give the workers central the power to elect the head of the Superintendency of Health Services (which manages the funds of social works) and which did not give to unionism Important positions in the structure of the Government, among other reproaches.

In the last hours, the discomfort of some CGT leaders increased for two reasons. On the one hand, in the message he gave to announce the extension of compulsory isolation, the President expressly thanked sectors that were making their contribution in the current health emergency, but did not mention the workers’ union, who, as he bellowed before Infobae a lofty leader, “from the outset made union hotels available to accommodate people who had to quarantine and also the infrastructure of social works to help ensure the medical care of the population.”

He another reason It was that the Government, through the Superintendency of Health Services, released $ 2,800 million that it owed to the social works, but the distribution of the funds, according to the complaints mentioned by the Clarín newspaper, was done “in a manner discretionary why the social work of the Truckers received around 258 million pesos, although it has many fewer affiliates than other unions that received lower sums, such as the UOM, Gastronomic, UATRE and the UOCRA ”.

Hugo Moyano had a strained relationship with Alberto Fernández because since he became President he did not want to give him the charges that the unionist wanted in different areas of the State, but everything began to change in that bond when in February they were appointed two technicians close to the trucker leader at the Ministry of Transport. And last week, the support of the president was key so that Moyano could close an agreement with the governor Axel Kicillof to reopen the Antarctic Sanatorium, which belongs to the union, and attend to Buenos Aires patients there.