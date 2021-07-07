Ups and downs in Hong Kong debut of Xpeng, one of Tesla’s Chinese rivals

Shanghai (China), Jul 7 . .- The Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles Xpeng, Tesla’s Chinese rival, experienced a fluctuation in the price of its titles during the first moments of its debut today on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Although the company’s shares rose 1.8% at the opening of the session compared to the starting price of 165 Hong Kong dollars (21.2 dollars, 18 euros), in the following minutes they fell to 3, Four. Five %.

After 11.00 local time (03.00 GMT), each title was worth 0.36% less than the starting mark set by the company.

These ups and downs occur within the framework of the campaign initiated by Beijing to reinforce the control of national regulators over technology companies, especially those listed on US stock exchanges, such as Xpeng, which debuted in New York in August 2020 .

In Hong Kong, the company has sold 85 million shares to raise about 14,000 million Hong Kong dollars (1,802 million dollars, 1,524 million euros).

45% of that amount will be used to expand the range of products it offers; 35%, to accelerate business expansion; 10% to increase production capacity, and the remaining 10% to other corporate needs.

The founder of the company, He Xiaopeng -who gives the firm its name-, explained to the Chinese press that they seek to expand to other global markets that favor the sales of electric vehicles, such as Norway, where it is already present.

Xpeng, based in the southeastern city of Guangzhou, is one of Tesla’s three main local rivals in China, although its market share was still 2% in the country, according to data provided by the company itself in the brochure for investors referred to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In 2020 it sold more than 27,000 vehicles, more than double that of 2019, and in the first three months of this year it had already delivered up to 13,340.

However, the company, which competes in a market saturated with players in China – where the popularity of the electric vehicle is due in part to the subsidies offered by Beijing and the facilities to register them – has lost more than 9,000 million yuan (1,391 million dollars, 1,176 million euros) between 2018 and March of this year, according to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

.