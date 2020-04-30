The new series by Greg Daniels was expected with great anticipation, according to what the creator of the renowned ‘King of the Hill’, ‘The Office’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’ read. Although not necessarily on my part: The first one I always have to search on Google to remember what it is; from the second I have seen by chance a random handful of chapters; and the day that I was going to put on the third one I met on the way (again) with ‘Seinfeld’.

Perhaps now that the aforementioned ‘Seinfeld’ has disappeared from the Prime Video catalog it is a good time, either to follow the order stipulated with ‘The Office’, or to try your luck with ‘Parks and Recreation’. A good moment caused by the good taste in the mouth left by ‘Upload’, a series that in many ways has reminded me of ‘Avenue 5’ by an Armando Iannucci whom I have marked more closely (especially because of ‘Veep’) .

Both, covered in science fiction, make the taste for unforeseen but continuous details a small pleasure to savor among so much nonsense: their own, of course, but above all that of everything that surrounds the coronavirus. Parapetized, and at the same time driven by science fiction in a way that could not be otherwise, it is its own. How it really has to be all comedy: Peculiar, particular and with its due bad milk.

Recognizable, with personality. Which is not to say that all this involves some kind of perfection; on the contrary, although its own instability serves to enhance the benefits of a story with changes in tone and direction not quite well graduated. ‘Upload’ does not stand out for the solidity of his speech, but for the suddenness of it. For those small and not so furtive findings that burst when you are on foot changed, not without saying it, its due bad milk.

As with ‘Avenue 5’, ‘Upload’ hides much more than meets the eye, in a reinterpretation of a context more typical of ‘Electric Dreams’ that is not limited to letting go of the joke, and running . Above all, the vocation of the creators behind, restless and willing to play with the idea at hand, always from lightness but also from respect for a development that equally honors its premise.

‘Upload’ traces chapter by chapter an evolution with respect to itself that, without reaching the constant renewal of ‘Forever’ or the chaotic dominance effect of the aforementioned ‘Avenue 5’, if it modulates a most stimulating discourse based on its mixture of intellectual jokes, physical comedy and absurd gags. It could well be a digital re-reading of ‘The Good Place’ which, unlike this one, has learned in advance that it is not about good and evil.

It is, in particular, about being the same. And ‘Upload’ represents an entertaining, and very nice, speech that works when it doesn’t count what you want to hear but you love to listen. The porn of comedies. What somehow defies you of good vibes, with both costumbrismo and at the same time distinction. And always with a smile hidden in his mouth and the uncertainty that an old friend always leaves from a distance, while still wanting to know about him.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex