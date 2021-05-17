They upload photos of Andrea Meza before being Miss Universe 2021! | AFP

Surely you are already aware that Andrea Meza became the new sovereign of miss Universe, since her place as the most beautiful woman was announced, her name began to become popular from one day to the next, precisely for this reason they also began to share some Photos From the captivating beauty queen of Mexican origin, you can see what she looked like before she became Miss.

For the 69th edition of the most important beauty pageant around the world it was the beautiful Mexican and systems engineer Andrea Meza who managed to be crowned as the most beautiful woman this Sunday, May 16 at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel, who has now undoubtedly become a world celebrity.

The photographs that have been shared are from a few years ago, today he is 26, but in the images we see it was in his student days, when he was studying at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Systems engineer.

It was a comparison of four images in two of them she does not appear with any makeup, she is showing off her natural complexion and in the other two we already see her with greater production, surely you already know that makeup as many say “works miracles”, but this time they only enhance their beauty and in reality the difference is very little.

As you can see in the photographs that were shared of the beautiful Chihuahuan star, we can observe a slight change in her nose, so she surely decided to have a rhinoplasty to improve her beautiful face.

This is something quite common among the candidates for the crown, for years we have observed certain changes between the contestants, perhaps some less noticeable than others, but in the end changes that improve the appearance of the contestants.

Being originally from Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico Andrea Meza lived a large part of her life in her place of origin, however it was from the year 2017 according to TV Notes magazine that she decided to move to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to look for an opportunity in the beauty pageants.

Her desire to succeed in beauty contests became an easy dream to achieve, because in that same year that she moved to the land of Guadalajara, where Galilea Montijo is also originally from, Meza became Miss Mexico by winning this competition and giving her the opportunity to also participate in Miss World.

It was thus that he managed to obtain the title of Miss World AmericaLater, she managed to excel at Mexicana Universal, where the most beautiful woman in Mexico is celebrated. This contest is directed by Lupita Jones, who in 1991 was crowned the first Mexican Miss Universe to win the title.

No doubt believe Universal Mexican It was a total success for the beautiful businesswoman and model because it gave thousands of young people the opportunity to aspire to win a crown among beauty pageants around the world.

Thanks to the fact that Andrea won the crown she will be able to continue with her altruistic work and it is also more than certain that from now on several doors will begin to open in her path, throughout this year she will continue working on her projects, helping others and surely encouraging others to continue with their dreams and goals just as she did.

In the event that you have made some changes to your physical appearance, it does not detract from your personality being the most beautiful, now it perfectly combines both your interior and exterior, it is undoubtedly a great example to follow.