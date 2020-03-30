German police have confiscated a BMW i8 after its owner posted a video on social media in which he bragged about driving recklessly with it. In the clip in question, he was going 200 kilometers / hour on a highway limited to 100.

The events occurred in October 2019 on the secondary road linking Mackenbach and Ramstein, about 130 kilometers southwest of Frankfurt. Police saw the video in February 2020 and confiscated the vehicle a few days ago.

The police station technicians then discovered that the car had several illegal modifications, such as an air suspension that did not have the appropriate approval.

They calculate that it had at least 160,000 euros in modifications, which leads them to raise the total value of the confiscated lot to 350,000 euros. The driver is only known to be a 40-year-old man.

The police also withdrew his driver’s license. The local press assures that it took an hour to get the car onto the crane, because its height was so low that they could not proceed as usual.

Introduced in 2013, the BMW i8 is a pioneer of hybrid sportiness. Delivers 374 horsepower that comes from a 1.5-liter turbo engine and an electric part. Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.4 seconds and reaches 250 km / hour.

The brand has already confirmed that its production will end in the summer of 2020, so that we are in the final stretch of its useful life. The company recently unveiled its 374-horsepower hydrogen fuel cell and will debut in an SUV in 2022.

The brand also completes all-electric technology. In March 2020, it presented the BMW Concept i4, which boasts 600 kilometers of autonomy and serves as a business card for a BMW i4 that will arrive at dealerships in 2021.

