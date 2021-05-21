Upholstered with wasps, Angelina Jolie, seeks to raise awareness | Instagram

Upholstered in wasps? Thus reappeared the actress, Angelina Jolie in a new photograph that impressed several of her followers by appreciating that the production company was covered in insects and all to raise awareness.

It was like this Angelina Jolie, tried to give a strong message to commemorate “International Bee Day” in which he starred in a session on the most recent cover of National Geographic, in a way to seek the preservation of these species of the superfamily of the “Apoideas”.

With so much worrying us around the world and so many people being overwhelmed by bad news and the reality of what is falling apart, this is a (problem) we can handle.

The famous “movie actress“Angelina Jolie Voight invited everyone to get involved in a big problem that everyone can be a part of and do something about.

Certainly, we can all step in and do our part, said the humanitarian also on insects.

The snapshot taken by National Geographic photographer and beekeeper, Dan Winter, has undoubtedly managed to cause a great impact and give way to the message that the “director”, “producer” and “activist” sent to everyone about the care that is taken. must exercise before the new challenge imposed by nature.

On the postcard, the “ex-wife of Brad Pitt“She appears seated and is wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress while several bees walk on her chest, collarbone, chin, neck and cheeks.

The Oscar winner would say that she avoided bathing for three days as she was told that the smell of shampoo, soap or beauty product could confuse the wasps.

Even in the middle of the session she starred in, the named “godmother of Women for Bees” revealed more details in which she describes her total experience of feeling surrounded by these beings with such important work in the environment. For her it was a totally “charming” experience and a lot of “connection” expressed the interpreter of “Mr & Mrs Smith” about the session.

She had to hold still for a good moment, she commented

You have to be really still in your body, in the moment, which is not easy for me, “he added. “I think part of the thinking behind this was that this creature is seen as dangerous at times or itchy.

So how can we be with her? The intention is that we share this planet. It affects each other. I was very honored and very fortunate to have the experience, she said.

She even said that at one point, a bee got under her dress and was surrounding her body while recording, for a moment she thought it would sting her, she said. Angelina Jolie Voight undoubtedly has nerves of steel, as many people in her place run when they see a single prowling them.

The recent program in which the mother of six children participated, three of them, the result of her relationship with the actor of “Ad Astra”, is a collaboration between UNESCO and Guerlain, to train and support the beekeepers-entrepreneurs of all the world.

It should be reiterated that the Californian is one of the first interested in participating in charitable causes, the woman who has fought for the rights of her gender, for “peace, security and equality” is also involved in environmental causes.

Unfortunately, Angelina Jolie’s personal life is not flooded with peace amid the causes she pursues for other women, the conflicts with the Oscar-winning actor for full custody of her children, has led them to an endless legal battle in court.