Upholstered with pearls, Cynthia Rodríguez inspires Carlos Rivera | Instagram

The singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, once again stole the sighs by showing herself in a clear set with which she appeared upholstered with pearls on top, which would make even the very own Carlos Rivera placeholder image.

For the fans and followers of Cynthia Rodriguez There is no doubt that love has made him spectacular and it was one of his most recent photographs in which the “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera” appears with an outfit that enhanced all her beauty and charms.

For this, it was only enough that the “host of Venga la Alegría“She played with light tones that showed part of her abdomen, which made her the target of various compliments and comments, including that of the” music star. ”

Never stop believing in yourself, you are unique, you are powerful, you can achieve everything. Look: @modayaccesoriosriojas Stylist: @perla_wizards, Makeup and hairstyle: @vaniama Makeup, Photos @sergiotorressa

It was the message with which Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz shared on her social networks and to which, along with others, Carlos Rivera was among the first to comment: “Too much,” wrote the interpreter of “I was waiting for you” followed by some very romantic emojis.

The “former academic” who met the Mexican artist in the middle of their joint participation in the past talent contest, where he acquired the alias of “Princess Grupera”, wore a set of garments that consisted of a short top of skin color itself at the same time. that upholstered a large number of pearls of various sizes.

The garment showed part of her marked abdomen up to the waist from where the fashionista and “television actress” wore white pants with a waistband that was located in that area.

It should be reiterated that the “model” today 37 years old, who also allows the sight of her followers wearing various outfits as she is the “ambassador” of various brands or clothing lines.

Regarding the beauty look, the “Mexican youtuber”, Rodríguez Ruiz, leaned towards a very neat hairstyle with a parting in the middle and a low ponytail at the back, complemented with a more natural makeup that gave all the prominence to the look with a thin and marked line above the eyelid and natural long lashes that emphasized her eyes.

As for accessories, the Tv Azteca collaborator wore delicate earrings very similar to the pearls that she wore in her fitted blouse.

The actress of television programs and films such as “Educating Nina”, “Corazón en condominio” and “Mujer purchased”, looked very stylized and always up to date with seasonal trends and colors.

Always super, ‘Beautiful !!’, ‘Wow, beautiful ant’, ‘Spectacular’, ‘I loved’, ‘I need that blouse, you are beautiful’, ‘I admire this beautiful woman so much’, some of the comments that were expressed added to the publication that raised 89,107 likes.

The native of Coahuila, who maintains a very healthy lifestyle, since she has qualified as a woman with a lot of discipline in what she does and that is exercise, one of the aspects that the outstanding figure of the show does not neglect for nothing.

Reasons why many can witness how beautiful she now looks, however, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz has also stated that she has made use of some aesthetic adjustments, one of the areas of her figure that underwent these procedures was her chest.

Anette Cuburú’s partner, Laura G, Pato Borghetti, Sergio Sepúlveda, Ricardo Casares, El “Capi Pérez”, Brandon Peniche, etc., revealed in past interviews that she had increased a few sizes, the Mexican artist revealed to “La Chicuela”.

However, users on social networks have pointed out that they suspect that there would be more aesthetic procedures that have reshaped the silhouette of the famous Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz and not just one.