Upgrades volkswagen t-cross 1.0 turbo and ford escape hybrid 4×2

VW T-Cross 1.0 L TSI

Volkswagen presented the renewed T-Cross SUV with a 999 cm3 turbo engine that develops 114 horsepower at 5,000 rpm with a torque of 200 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm, associated with a six-speed automatic transmission, except for the proposal entry, Comfortline AT, which continues with the 1.6-liter machine of its predecessor, coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen t-cross

The top model Highline was equipped with the new VW Play connectivity system, a multimedia center developed in Brazil with a 10.2-inch high-resolution screen.

It will arrive in five versions, with prices ranging between 82 million and 100 million pesos.

Mercedes Benz Sprinter 516 SUSI

THE Mercedes SPRINTER it is recycled with the 516 SUSI version, which replaces the 515 double rim. Its characteristic is that it was developed with a rim called Super Single, simple with a wide base, which allows it to gain greater load capacity on the rear axle and can carry 7 passengers plus the driver.

It has the Active Braking System (ABA), which when a collision danger is recognized, activates an acoustic and optical warning signal, and if the driver does not react, the system automatically initiates autonomous emergency braking.

It has the OM651 engine, 163 horsepower, Euro V and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

FORD Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

Ford continues to refresh its truck portfolio, this time with the non-plug-in hybrid Escape SUV armed with the SE trim level with front-wheel drive (4×2), and not a 4×4 drive like the Titanium model.

It has the same hybrid train as its sister, consisting of a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and an electric one, both capable of developing 200 horsepower and 210 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, next to an eCVT box.

It is equipped with seven airbags and state-of-the-art safety and driving aids technologies, and it costs 125 million pesos.

Damon electric motorcycles

Auteco Mobility aannounced that he took the representation of the electric motorcycles Damon and that will begin its commercialization in our country at the beginning of 2022. These superbikes, with the equivalent of 200 horsepower, are also distinguished by a technology that allows changing the driving position between Touring and Supersport modes (handlebar, footrest and saddle move electronically), as well as by the CoPilot system, which detects possible collisions through cameras, sensors and radars and alerts the rider with vibrations in the handlebars. In the United States they are advertised from $ 25,000.

APPOINTMENTS: Mario Javier Gómez, after 35 years of service at Sofasa, 20 of these as production director, is retiring to enjoy a well-deserved break. He is replaced by Carlos Alberto Vásquez, no less a veteran, as he adjusts for 27 years at the Renault assembly plant. He was director of the Logan Project for the Andean Pact and Mexico, among the many positions he has held.

Fisker’s Popemobile

More international news …

POPE FRANCIS you will have a new vehicle for your use, aligned with current industry trends. It will be an electric Fisker Ocean, the first with that motorization in the Vatican fleet. Currently, he has a Toyota Mirai with a fuel cell. The designs of this American vehicle were presented to him by the owners of the brand, and among the adaptations it will have is a closed glass dome, in addition to the use of many recyclable materials, such as mats made from recovered plastic bottles.

NIOTesla’s rival Chinese company, which has had a significant presence in Norway since this year, announced its expansion to five other European countries with a large, 100 percent electric SUV called the ES8. Then it will add the ET7, which directly faces Tesla’s Model S and for which it promises a range of 1,000 kilometers.

Pirelli Kawasaki Z400

PIRELLI launches a special edition of the Kawasaki Z400, of which only 25 units will arrive factory equipped with Diablo Rosso III wheels. These have a bi-compound with soft sides to guarantee the best possible grip on any incline, and a central part with more grooves for a

TVS, one of the five largest motorcycle factories in the world, is the head of a process of economic and operational revitalization of the famous English brand Norton, for which it will install a new plant in Solihull, neighboring the Land Rover factory. TVS acquired Norton last year.

First electric van from Huawei and ArcFox

CHANGAN AND HUAWEI signed a strategic cooperation agreement to build an innovation center geared towards the production of smart vehicles. Changan has taken serious steps in innovation, quality and technology, already embodied in the development of an autonomous driving model that completed 2,000 km in China and a range of electric cars.

FERRARI confirmed that its first electric vehicle will only be released in 2025. Meanwhile, it considers that from next year, 60 percent of its cars will be hybrids. The biggest news from Maranello is the unveiling next year of its first SUV called the ‘Purosangue’.

BYD achieved a major milestone in electric vehicle production statistics by becoming one of the first global new energy vehicle manufacturers to produce one million electric passenger cars.

BYD reached the unit 1 million electric cars

BMW It will be the first manufacturer in the world to use Pirelli 22-inch wheels made from natural rubber and rayon, which is a material developed from wood pulp to strengthen structures. They will equip the BMW X5 xDrive45e Plug-in-Hybrid.

ASTON MARTIN He named a woman, Jessica Hawkins, 26, a Formula 3 racer, as his brand ambassador. Additionally, it is important to note that Hawkins has been the pilot in stunt scenes in James Bond films, such as No Time to Die.

FACT: the next Electric Hummer will weigh 4.5 tons, the same as four Mazda Miatas. Before it goes on sale formally, it can already be described as a monstrous device that will not be able to use many bridges and roads of limited capacity.

2023 Electric SUV Hummer