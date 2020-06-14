Do you need to extend the range of your Wi-Fi connection but have a very limited budget? If you find yourself in that situation don’t worry, you can bet on the FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310, a very economical repeater that offers a simple and intuitive user experience, and very good performance for the price it has.

The FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310 plugs into a socket and works by repeating the Wi-Fi signal it receives from the router to which we have linked it. This means that we can use it to extend our wireless connection to other rooms in our home or office, and without having to change anything in our main connection, since as we have said it repeats the main connection, including the network name and password.

Getting started with the FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310 you just have to put it in the socket you want to use and link it to the router via WPS, it’s that easy. You will not have to enter complicated configurations, and if you have an AVM FRITZ! Box router you will be able to enjoy the advantages offered by Wi-Fi Mesh technology. It is also compatible with FRITZ applications! from AVM, including the FRITZ! WLAN App.

FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310 Specifications

Compatible with Wi-Fi 4 standard (2.4 GHz band).

It reaches speeds of up to 300 Mbps on wireless connections.

It can work with Wi-Fi 3 (54 Mbps) and Wi-Fi 2 (11 Mbps) standards.

It allows to extend the Wi-Fi network of our home or office in a simple and economic way.

Supports Wi-Fi Mesh.

WPS support for easy pairing with the router.

Use WPA2 encryption for secure connections.

It has a compact design that allows it to fit in any corner.

It is compatible with any current router.

It integrates an LED indicator that allows visualizing the signal range in the place where we plan to use it.

Supports IPv6 Internet protocol.

The FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310 from AVM has a consumption of just 3 watts when it works at full capacity, and allows us to control at a glance the state of the signal. If we want to deepen our connection we can use the free application FRITZ! App WLAN. In it we will find information about the connected devices, and also about the speeds and range of the Wi-Fi connection.

This repeater comes with a five year warranty, giving it a very solid value. A good purchase, without a doubt, especially considering that We can find it for 24.95 euros. I remind you that if you have any questions you can contact AVM’s pre-sale service before buying any product.