It has taken, but Android 10 based EMUI 10 update for Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is finally available outside of China. Initially, the company had ensured that the new version would begin to reach the Huawei P20 series models before the end of March, but the truth is that Huawei was not able to comply with the planning set at first.

Be that as it may, as they affirm on the Huawei Central portal, the update It has already begun its deployment in the rest of the regions of Asia, and it is only a matter of hours until the Huawei P20s around the world start receiving their corresponding update to EMUI 10.

EMUI 10 arrives at the Huawei P20

According to those users who have already received the update – whose deployment has started in Malaysia – the EMUI 10 package for Huawei P20 series models it has a weight of 4,71 GB, and the firmware version corresponds to the edition EMUI 10.0.0.160. Of course, it is based on Android 10 and introduces all the news of the tenth version of Google’s operating system.

To check if the update is available, you need to access system settings of the device, and then go to the “System” section. From there, you will have to enter “Software Updates”. If available, the option to download and install the new version. Before, it is recommended to create a full backup in case the process fails.

On the other hand, it is necessary to comment that, as we already knew, the Huawei P20 Lite is not part of the list of Huawei mobiles that will receive Android 10So the P20 and P20 Pro are the only terminals in this series compatible with the new version.

As for the novelties of EMUI 10, the arrival of the expected dark theme, which as the native of the system included in Android 10, offers the ability both to modify the appearance of both the system interface and third-party applications that support it, to suit a interface with black or dark gray backgrounds.

It has also considerably improved performance compared to the last edition. In fact, for Huawei, the jump to EMUI 10 is one of the biggest made by the company in terms of overall performance, improving the performance of the GPU Turbo system by up to 60%, as well as that of Turbo Link and EROFS ROM. , in 70 and 20% respectively. In this way, the fluidity of the system and the performance of third-party apps have been improved to such an extent that, according to Huawei, EMUI is now superior to Apple’s iOS operating system in these aspects.

With the arrival of EMUI 10 to the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, Huawei has almost completed the deployment of the new version globally, and there are very few devices of the brand that are missing to receive this version. Now it’s time to wait for EMUI 10.1.

