Yesterday CD Projekt Red surprised us by announcing that Cyberpunk 2077 it has been delayed again, now to November 19 of this year. It is not a minor issue, because along with The Last of Us II it became the most anticipated of 2020. Despite the bad news, today the Polish studio tried to lift the spirits of its community with a rather important announcement: Cyberpunk 2077 will be present on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on the consoles of the current generation —PS4 and Xbox One—, updating it to its versions of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be totally free. This was announced by the company through its Twitter account. It is worth mentioning that this proposal had already been announced for Microsoft hardware since last February, all thanks to the benefits of Smart Delivery and backward compatibility. However, it is the first time that the company has spoken on the Sony platform.

We are pleased to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with both next-gen consoles. Your copy of PS4 will run on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches.

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will also make a graphic leap

CD Projekt also stresses that its update program will be valid in both physical and digital copies, so it will be extremely easy to start enjoying it in the new products from Sony and Microsoft. In fact, we do not doubt that many players will prefer to wait for the version of PS5 and Xbox Series X. And it is that the plan of the Poles is not only to offer support for the new consoles, also to take advantage of their technical potential.

After the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, CD Projekt will launch a free update that will enhance the visual of Cyberpunk 2077. At the moment they have not mentioned exactly what kind of improvements we will see, but surely the jump will be similar to that of high-performance PCs. Without a doubt, this is excellent news for all those who planned to buy the title on the new consoles. We remind you that on June 25 we will know more details about Cyberpunk 2077 at your next digital event.