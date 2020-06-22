The first Cupra is updated coinciding with the Seat Ateca

Offers 300 horsepower in SUV form

The Cupra Ateca 2020 is an intermediate SUV from the sports brand Seat. Equip a 2.0 TSI gasoline engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Delivers 300 horsepower. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The Ateca 2020 is a restyling of the original Cupra Ateca, which was updated to coincide with the updating of the Seat Ateca. Heir to the Seat Sport experience. It has been entirely designed and developed at Cupra’s headquarters in Martorell, but will be manufactured in the Czech Republic.

CUPRA ATECA 2020: EXTERIOR

The original Cupra Ateca measured 4,376 millimeters in length, 1,841 millimeters in width and 1,601 millimeters in height, with a battle of 2,631 millimeters and a weight of 1,615 kilos. The brand has not communicated the specifications of the 2020 update, which are understood to be continuous.

The Cupra Ateca 2020 receives a new treatment for the front, whose grille not only grows in size, but also acquires a new rectilinear motif that evokes the brand’s emblem. The differences between the lower air intakes and the central one are diluted, as occurs more timidly in its equivalent Seat.

The rear is continuous, as is the side silhouette. It does highlight the incorporation of a new design for the rims with a touch of bronze color to match the signature identity.

CUPRA ATECA 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Seat Ateca 2020 is essentially continuous, but highlights the incorporation of a 9.2-inch digital touch screen that happens to preside over the center console

CUPRA ATECA 2020: EQUIPMENT

Cupra has announced “new security and functionality systems that make the Cupra Ateca even more secure”, but has not yet specified the details.

CUPRA ATECA 2020: MECHANICS

The Cupra Ateca 2020 will maintain the same 300 horsepower 2.0 TSI engine that it had before the update.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with Start / Stop technology and all-wheel drive.

Before its update, and predictably also now, while the mechanics remain unchanged, its top speed was 245 km / h. It accelerated from 0 to 100 in 5.2 seconds, about 2.3 seconds faster than the most performance Seat Ateca.

CUPRA ATECA 2020: PRICES

The price of the Cupra Ateca 2020 has not yet been confirmed. For reference, the original pre-restyling model cost 43,450 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/22/2020 Presentation of the Cupra Ateca 2020

