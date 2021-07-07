updates won’t even us against Red Bull

After a difficult start in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend when Lewis Hamilton saw Max Verstappen slip away in the drivers’ standings, the world champion has no doubts about the difficult situation he faces.

Although Mercedes will carry some new features for the Silverstone race in an attempt to trim the disadvantage with Red Bull, Hamilton is skeptical about the impact these improvements will have.

“We have a bit on the way, but they won’t close the gap enough,” he said. “We have to work a little more.”

A push for improvement from Red Bull has helped the Milton Keynes-based team win the last five consecutive races, while Hamilton has not triumphed since the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

Mercedes has no doubts that Red Bull has the fastest car at the moment, but Hamilton also hopes that the characteristics of the track have also turned things around towards its rivals recently.

“These last few races have been difficult and obviously he is more or less ahead,” added Hamilton. “So there’s really not much I can do about it.”

“Of course, I’m praying that the scenario is different in the next race, but if you look at his car, he is on rails. We are giving it our all.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“States last two weeks I have been in the factory, every week trying to extract as much as I can from the car. But our car doesn’t go well here (in Austria) for some reason. I really hope he does in the next few. “

Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, agrees that the Red Bull Ring layout did not play to Mercedes’ strengths, and is hopeful that things will be different at Silverstone.

“We have been racing on the same track for two weeks and it is clear that Red Bull is faster there, but it could be different on other circuits,” explained the Finn.

Also read:

“The Red Bull Ring fits your car quite well, but they are not slow anywhere else. Silverstone is completely different. There are a lot more high-speed corners, so we’ll see. “

“We have something planned in terms of new parts for Silverstone. I think there will be some peace of mind in terms of new parts afterwards, but we will continue to do our best, but we know it is going to be difficult.”

GALLERY: Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

1/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

2/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

3/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

4/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

7/20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

8/20

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Mechanics in the garage with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

9/20

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

10/20

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B , Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

11/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

12/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, al inicio

13/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

14/20

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

15/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

16/20

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

17/20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

18/20

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

19/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images