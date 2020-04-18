Updated list of layoffs in WWE | This is complete list of fired WWE fighters updated in real time.
DISMISSED FIGHTERS FROM WWE
Sarah Logan
Kurt Angle (His contract was as a fighter despite being a producer)
Erick rowan
Cousin colon
Epic Columbus
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Luke Gallows
Karl Anderson
Heath Slater
Eric Young
EC3
Aiden English
Lio Rush
Mike Kanellis
Maria Kanellis
No way Jose
Zack Ryder
Rusev
Deonna Purazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
MJ Jenkins
Dan Matha
Mars Wang
Nick Comoroto
Mohamed Fahim
Taynara Conti
Cezar Bononi
Tino Sabbatelli
Marcos Gomes
Faisal Kurdi
Edgar Lopez
Hussain Aldagal
Yifeng
Kassius Ohno
DISMISSED PRODUCERS
His return to WWE is expected on July 1:
Billy Kidman
Mike Rotunda
Finlay
Pat buck
Shawn Daivari
Scott Armstrong
Sarah Stock
Shane helms
DISMISSED PERSONNEL
Mike Chioda (Referee)
Andrea Listenberger (Creative Team)
Jerry Soto (WWE in Spanish)
Josiah Williams (Interviewer)
Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Coach)
Ace Steel (Performance Center Coach)
Serena Deeb (Performance Center Coach)
Jon Quasto (Presenter)
Kathy Campanelli (Interviewer)
If WWE makes more layoffs we will update the list. New super stars who have already been released, but whose name has not yet come to light, are expected to reveal this weekend.
Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.
Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!
Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.