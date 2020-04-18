Updated list of layoffs in WWE | This is complete list of fired WWE fighters updated in real time.

DISMISSED FIGHTERS FROM WWE

Sarah Logan

Kurt Angle (His contract was as a fighter despite being a producer)

Erick rowan

Cousin colon

Epic Columbus

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Heath Slater

Eric Young

EC3

Aiden English

Lio Rush

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

No way Jose

Zack Ryder

Rusev

Deonna Purazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Mars Wang

Nick Comoroto

Mohamed Fahim

Taynara Conti

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Edgar Lopez

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng

Kassius Ohno

DISMISSED PRODUCERS

His return to WWE is expected on July 1:

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Finlay

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Shane helms

DISMISSED PERSONNEL

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Creative Team)

Jerry Soto (WWE in Spanish)

Josiah Williams (Interviewer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Coach)

Ace Steel (Performance Center Coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Coach)

Jon Quasto (Presenter)

Kathy Campanelli (Interviewer)

If WWE makes more layoffs we will update the list. New super stars who have already been released, but whose name has not yet come to light, are expected to reveal this weekend.

