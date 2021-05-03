Updated winners of the Giro d’Italia

05/03/2021

The Giro d’Italia is one of the three great events of professional cycling along with the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France. The first winner was the Italian Luigi Ganna in 1909, while the cyclists who have won the mythical Italian event the most times are the Italians Alfredo Binda Y Splendor Coppi and the belgian Eddy merckx with five wins each.

The one of 2021 it will be the 104th edition of the Giro, a test that has only been interrupted during the course of the first and second world wars.

PALMARÉS AND CHAMPIONS OF THE GIRO DE ITALIA

2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB, INEOS Grenadiers)

2019: Richard Carapaz (ECU, Movistar)

2018: Chris Froome (RU, Sky)

2017: Tom Dumoulin (Hol, Sunweb)

2016: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA, Astana)

2015: Alberto counter (ESP, Tinkoff)

2014: Nairo Quintana (COL, Movistar Team)

2013: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA, Astana Pro Team)

2012: Ryder Hesjedal (CAN, Garmin-Barracuda)

2011: Michele Scarponi (ITA, Lampre-Isd)

2010: Ivan Basso (ITA, Liquigas-Doimo)

2009: Denis Menchov (RUS, Rabobank)

2008: Alberto counter (ESP, Astana)

2007: Danilo Di Luca (ITA, Liquigas)

2006: Ivan Basso (ITA, Csc)

2005: Paolo Savoldelli (ITA, Discovery Channel)

2004: Damiano Cunego (ITA, Saeco)

2003: Gilberto Simoni (ITA, Saeco)

2002: Paolo Savoldelli (ITA, Index-Alexia)

2001: Gilberto Simoni (ITA, Lampre-Daikin)

2000: Stefano Garzelli (ITA, Mercatone Uno Albacom)

1999: Ivan Gotti (ITA, Team Polti)

1998: Frame Pantani (ITA, Mercatone Uno-Bianchi)

1997: Ivan Gotti (ITA, Saeco)

nineteen ninety six: Pavel Tonkov (RUM, Panaria-Vinavil)

nineteen ninety five: Tony Rominger (SUI, Mapei-Gb)

1994: Eugeni Berzin (RUS, Gewiss-Ballan)

1993: Michael Indurain (ESP, Banesto)

1992: Michael Indurain (ESP, Banesto)

1991: Frank Chioccioli (ITA, Del Tongo MG)

1990: Gianni Bugno (ITA, Chateau d’Ax)

1989: Laurent Fignon (FRA, System U)

1988: Andrew Hampsten (USA, Seven Eleven Hoonved)

1987: Stephen Roche (IRL, Carrera)

1986: Roberto Visentini (ITA, Carrera)

1985: Bernard Hinault (FRA, La Vie Claire-Look)

1984: Francesco Moser (ITA, Gis Tuc-Lu)

1983: Giuseppe Saronni (ITA, Del Tongo-Colnago)

1982: Bernard Hinault (FRA, Renault-Elf-Gitane)

1981: Giovanni Battaglin (ITA, Inoxpran)

1980: Bernard Hinault (FRA, Renault-Gitane)

1979: Giuseppe Saronni (ITA, Scic-Bottecchia)

1978: Johan De Muynck (BEL, Bianchi-Faema)

1977: Michel Pollentier (BEL, Fiandria)

1976: Felice Gimondi (ITA, Bianchi-Campagnolo)

1975: Faust Bertoglio (ITA, Bolly Ceramica)

1974: Eddy Merckx (BEL, Molteni)

1973: Eddy Merckx (BEL, Molteni)

1972: Eddy Merckx (BEL, Molteni)

1971: Gösta Petterson (SUE, Ferretti)

1970: Eddy Merckx (BEL, Faemino)

1969: Felice Gimondi (ITA, Salvarani)

1978: Eddy Merckx (BEL, Faema) 1967: Felice Gimondi (ITA, Salvarani)

1966: Gianni Motta (ITA, Molteni)

1965: Vittorio Adorni (ITA, Salvarani)

1964: Jacques Anquetil (FRA, St. Raphael)

1963: Franco Balmamion (ITA, Carpano)

1962: Franco Balmamion (ITA, Carpano)

1961: Arnaldo Pambianco (ITA, Fides)

1960: Jacques Anquetil (FRA, Fynsec)

1959: Charly Gaul (FRA, Emi-Guerra)

1958: Ercole Baldini (ITA, Legnano)

1957: Gastone Nencini (ITA, Chlorodont)

1956: Charly Gaul (FRA, War)

1955: Fiorenzo Magni (ITA, Nivea-Fuchs)

1954: Carlo Clerici (SUI, Guerra-Svizzera)

1953: Fausto Coppi (ITA, Bianchi)

1952: Fausto Coppi (ITA, Bianchi)

1951: Fiorenzo Magni (ITA, Ganna)

1950: Hugo Koblet (SUI, Guerra-Svizzera)

1949: Fausto Coppi (ITA, Bianchi)

1948: Fiorenzo Magni (ITA, Wilier Triestina)

1947: Fausto Coppi (ITA, Bianchi)

1946: Gino Bartali (ITA, Legnano)

1940: Fausto Coppi (ITA, Legnano) 1939: Giovanni Valetti (ITA, Frejus)

1938: Giovanni Valetti (ITA, Frejus)

1937: Gino Bartali (ITA, Legnano)

1936: Gino Bartali (ITA, Legnano)

1935: Vasco Bergamaschi (ITA, Maino)

1934: Learco War (ITA, Maino)

1933: Alfredo Binda (ITA, Legnano)

1932: Antonio Pesenti (ITA, Wolsit)

193: Francesco Camusso (ITA, Gloria)

1930: Luigi Marchisio (ITA, Legnano)

1929: Alfredo Binda (ITA, Legnano)

1928: Alfredo Binda (ITA, Wolsit) 1927: Alfredo Binda (ITA, Legnano)

1926: Giovanni Brunero (ITA, Legnano)

1925: Alfredo Binda (ITA, Legnano)

1924: Giuseppe Enrici (ITA, -)

1923: Costante Girardengo (ITA, Maino)

1922: Giovanni Brunero (ITA, Legnano)

1921: Giovanni Brunero (ITA, Legnano)

1920: Gaetano Belloni (ITA, Bianchi)

1919: Constant Girardengo (ITA, Stucchi)

1914: Alfonso Calzolari (ITA, Stucchi)

1913: Carlo Oriani (ITA, Maino)

1912: ATALA team (ITA, Atala)

1911: Carlo Galetti (ITA, Bianchi)

1910: Carlo Galetti (ITA, Atala)

1909: Luigi Ganna (ITA, Atala)