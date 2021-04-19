Updated results of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

04/19/2021

On at 14:38 CEST

Today Monday, April 19, the final table of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 and, from the website of SPORT, we tell you the last hour, all the news of the tournament and also the updated results of each day until Sunday, April 25.

This Monday, the Spanish Pablo Andújar in the first shift of the day he got the first victory of the ‘Armada’ in the final draw after beating the French in three sets Gilles Simon (6-1, 3-6 and 6-3).

RESULTS DAY 3

J. Chardy to N. Basilashvili 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3

Father Andújar to G. Simon 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3

RESULTS PREVIOUS DAY 2

I. Ivashka to F. Gaio 6-3 and 6-2

A. Kuznetsov to B. Van de Zandschulp 6-3 and 6-2

S. Nagal to T. Fabbiano 7-6 and 6-3

H. Rune to P. Gojowczyk 3-6, 6-3 and 7-5

B. Zapata to P. Cachín 7-5 and 6-3

T. Griekspoor to C. Gimeno 6-7, 7-6 and 6-3

RESULTS PREVIOUS DAY 1

C. Gimeno to M. Kukushkin 6-1 6-2

B. Zapata to T. Sandgren 2-6 6-2 6-3

B. Van de Zandschulp to D. Novak 6-1 7-6

P. Gojowczyk to M. Safwat 6-4 6-0

H. Rune to M. Ymer 6-0 6-2

A. Kuznetsov to A. Hoang 6-0 5-7 7-6

F. Gaio a T. Robredo 7-6 6-4

I. Ivashka to M. Cressy 6-1 6-3

P. Cachín to H. Laaksonen 6-3 5-7 6-4

T. Griekspoor to J. Rodionov 6-4 7-5

T. Fabbiano to M. Huesler 6-3 6-1

S. Nagal to I. Marchenko 3-6 6-2 7-5