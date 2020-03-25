In Mexico the number of cases of Covid-19 increased to 405 confirmed patients, reported on Tuesday night the Ministry of Health (SSa).

Further, there are 1,219 suspected and 2,161 negative cases. Of the total confirmed, 62% are men and 38% are women. 90% of these patients are ambulatory and 10% are hospitalized.

Furthermore, the figure of fatalities increased to six, one more than this Tuesday.

The Undersecretariat for Prevention and Health Promotion updated the list of llaboratories with recognition to make the diagnosis of coronavirus. It is worth mentioning that these laboratories are recognized by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

In that sense, 32 are State, five are supportive of epidemiological surveillance (LAVES), three in charge of the division of LAVES of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), eight are particularyes two are part of the Academy and one is in public hospital.

The sixth death was 70 years old man from San Luis Potosí who was in private hospital care.

It is worth mentioning that his condition generated by Covid-19 worsened by lung deterioration from a bacterial infectionas well as by the hypertension Y obesity I had.

Furthermore, they mentioned that the person had smoking history and prior to entering the medical institution, the older adult had given positive for an influenza picture, which further complicated his treatment.

On the other hand, among patients hospitalized for coronavirus, 7% is stable, 2% has recovered, 1% is serious and until now, intubated patients have not been presented.

The median age of fatalities is 61 yearsThe youngest was 41 years old and the oldest person was 77 years old.

Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured during the press conference this Tuesday that the preventive and mitigation measures taken by the Mexican government They contemplate that the epidemic lengthens and thus allow health services not to collapse.

“We expect a long epidemic that could extend to September or October, peak in August“, said.

He also announced that from now on Mexico is in Phase 2 of contingency, the Mexican Armed Forces will join efforts to confront Covid-19.

General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), reported that Plan DN-III will be activated, which, he explained, aims to “complement all the capabilities of the health system in the national territory ”.

The Secretary General presented three phases of the Sedena PLAN-DNIII-E to face Covid-19.

For his part, the head of the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, He explained that there will be two cases in which Semar will intervene with the Marine Plan before the COVID-19 pandemic: in serious cases and in voluntary isolation centers.

He explained that Semar has 4,043 voluntary isolation centers and 79 establishments to attend serious cases, at the same time that he emphasized that the Marine Plan will be activated as determined by the Ministry of Health.

With the recent support of the two secretariats, in conjunction with IMMS, ISSSTE, SALUD, and PEMEX, the infrastructure dedicated to contingency will increase to more than 87,000 health items to deal with the pandemic.