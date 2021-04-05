Updated Golden Boot 2020-2021 classification

04/05/2021

On at 17:06 CEST

Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, is the great dominator of the 2020/2021 Golden Boot classification. The Polish striker is still injured, but his 35 goals in the Bundesliga, which translate into a total of 70 points, keep him as the undisputed leader.

With 24 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in second place in the Golden Boot ranking of this campaign. Follow him Leo Messi with 23 and André Silva, from Eintracht Frankfurt, with a total of 22 goals.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2020/21

R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 70 points (35 goals)C. Ronaldo (Juventus): 48 points (24 goals)L. MESSI (Barcelona): 46 points (23 goals)A. Silva (Eintracht): 44 points (22 goals) E. Haaland (Dortmund): 42 points (21 goals) K. Junker (Bodø / Glimt): 40.5 points (27 goals) *K. Mbappe (PSG): 40 points (20 goals)R. Lukaku (Inter Milan): 40 points (20 goals) P. Onuachu (Genk): 39 points (26 goals) *L. Suarez (Atlético): 38 points (19 goals)G. Moreno (Villarreal): 38 points (19 goals)TO. Pellegrino (Kristiansund): 37.5 points (25 goals) *G. Giakoumakis (Venlo): 36 points (24 goals) *K. Benzema (Real Madrid): 36 points (18 goals)M. Salah (Liverpool): 36 points (18 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth a point and a half.