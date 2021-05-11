Update your Samsung mobile as soon as possible: there is a vulnerability that affects millions of devices | Technology

The May update that Samsung phones are receiving protects against a major security problem that affects millions of devices.

We normally encourage operating system updates to be installed as soon as possible, especially if it is reported that there will be improvements in security. It is clear that threats are always present, but there are also a series of vulnerabilities to be solved that are located over time.

An example of this is found in Samsung mobiles and their last update in May. Fortunately for users, this is already being installed on some devices and it was the first brand to start doing so. The speed in arriving has been important since it is now known that there is a vulnerability with the Qualcomm modem.

As reported in XDA Developers, the security company Check Point Research has detected a flaw in Qualcomm modems that affects millions of Android phones all over the planet. This was notified by the manufacturer months ago, but it had not been solved until now.

The vulnerability allows potential intruders to have access to the SIM card, unlock it, make phone calls or read text messages. But with the new update, Samsung mobiles “will be considered protected from the disclosed vulnerability.”

In Samsung they have published a post about the situation and, after warning of the security problem, they also report that “Samsung Android devices with Qualcomm chipsets are affected by the vulnerability disclosed by Check Point, and Samsung has been releasing patches for the devices selected affected since January 2021 ”.

In any case, the most important thing is that Samsung is already solving the detected vulnerability. Now It remains to be seen if it also affects other manufacturers, something that cannot be ruled out at this time, and how it is being solved. If you have a mobile phone from the brand and you receive the update notice, it is best to install it as soon as possible to avoid any problems.